NYC subway shooting victim sister's plea: Albany needs to protect its city

The sister of the man gunned down aboard a New York City subway while on his way to brunch believes lawmakers in Albany need to take action on gun violence.

Speaking during FOX 5 NY morning program, ‘Good Day New York,’ Griselda Vile said her brother, Daniel Enriquez, 48, was beloved by family and friends. On Sunday, the suspect, Andrew Abdullah, 25, of Brooklyn, shot Enrique while they were riding a Q train from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

"What's concerning me the most is the lack of a national movement to prevent gun violence," said an emotional Vile.

The shooting took place only days before the second-largest mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

"Why are we not having this national movement? It's been almost 10 years since Sandy Hook," said Vile.

The gunman in Sunday's shooting allegedly purchased the gun for $10. After the shooting, he handed the gun to a homeless man.

"He is not a person that should be in public. He is a danger to society," added Vile.

Last month, a man opened fire a crowded subway train in Sunset Park , Brooklyn, at the height of the morning rush hour. Earlier this month, a gunman shot and killed people at a supermarket in Buffalo.

Vile pointed the finger at state lawmakers for not doing more in New York City.

"I want Albany to protect its city. I want them to empower the NYPD to continue to serve and protect our city. I shouldn't feel unsafe in our nation, I shouldn't have to feel unsafe in my city to the point that I have to bear arms. I don't want to bear arms," said Vile.

"This horrific crime should never have happened," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news briefing Tuesday, calling Abdullah "a repeat offender who was given every leeway by the criminal justice system."

"I want them to change the dialogue of gun control. I think a lot of civilians are not understanding the conversation. . We're not saying gun control, we are saying that we want to prevent gun violence. It should be harder to get a gun than a driver's license," said Vile.

