Suspect points gun at father and six-year-old son inside building lobby after Yankee game

A six-year-old boy swinging a toy bat as he walked through his building's lobby following a Yankee game was threatened with a gun as his father was robbed at gunpoint, said police.

The incident was captured on security camera video Monday at about 9 p.m. from the building at Sheridan Ave. and 161st St. in the Melrose section of The Bronx.

The 40-year-old man and the boy were seen entering their building following the game at Yankee Stadium. The suspect then followed behind. He then approached the pair with a gun and pointed it at them, said police.

The suspect then took $30 from the father.

He then took off on foot southbound on Sheridan Ave.

The father and son were not injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery was encouraged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips.