Poll: New Yorkers don't feel safe in NYC

As major crime continues to surge in NYC, a new Quinnipiac University poll shows that New Yorkers are not happy with the way new Mayor Eric Adams has handled crime since taking office.

According to the poll, 54% of voters in the city disapproved of his handling of crime, an increase from February when just 35% of voters disapproved.

"One of the things we did see was a slip in confidence with how voters feel about Mayor Adams being able to reduce gun violence," said Mary Snow of Quinnipiac University. "That is a shift from three months ago. They were more confident back in February."

Mayor Adams ran on a platform of public safety, vowing to curb crime.

However, the city has seen an almost 9% increase in shooting victims compared to the same time last year, according to the latest NYPD statistics.

RELATED: NYPD crimefighting plan moves more cops to night shift

Adams has announced a new NYPD crime-fighting plan, but according to Basil Smikle, former head of the New York Democratic Party, time is running out for him to convince voters he can make a serious difference.

"That window that he has to really capitalize in the narrative coming into his administration, that window is going to close soon," Smikle said. "And it's going to be difficult to convince New Yorkers without some dramatic change."

The poll also looked at subway safety, with 86% of respondents supporting having more officers in the subway system, and 65% of voters saying they think installing metal detectors in the subway system is a good idea.

According to Smikle, New Yorkers need to hear both a short-term and long-term plan on how crime in the city will be curbed, and need to see results soon in order to gain back confidence in the administration.