NYPD crimefighting plan moves more cops to night shift

With summer right around the corner, the NYPD has a new strategy to fight crime.

New York City is seeing an almost 9% increase in shooting victims compared to this same time last year, according to the latest NYPD statistics.

"We are not going to have a city of disorder, and that's part of the plan that was rolled out this weekend," Mayor Eric Adams said on Monday.

The mayor met with top NYPD officials on Saturday to brainstorm ideas on ways to curb violence. The new plan includes moving 350 officers to patrol city streets between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Nearly half of the gun violence occurs during the night, the NYPD said.

"My meeting on Saturday with my commanders and hearing from them was extremely revealing on what needed to be done on the ground. Our precinct commanders and officers will now have a clear understanding of what is expected of them," Adams said. "For eight years, we have told officers not to carry out public safety, don't deal with jumping the turnstile, don't deal with people going in the stores stealing, open drug displays in our city. That stopped January 1st — that message is over."

The new plan also includes having the three cars on the midnight shift start three hours earlier to cover the shift change. An inspector will be designated in each borough; two of them will be in the Bronx. They will be in charge of sending police resources to where the violence is happening.

"They are going to be tasked with going after gangs, who are the drivers of those shootings," Adams said. "Going after the hotspots."