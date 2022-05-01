Man shot in head found dead on UWS: NYPD

The NYPD says a 27-year-old man was shot in the head and killed in broad daylight on the Upper West Side Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened near West 102nd Street and Amsterdam Avenue, just blocks away from the NYPD's 24th Precinct.

The man was reportedly discovered inside a White Mercedes-Benz. Authorities believe the shooting happened following an argument.

So far, no arrests have been made and police have not released any information about any suspects.