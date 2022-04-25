NYC subway shooting: Man shot inside Queens subway station

article

A man is dead after being shot inside a Queens subway station.

The NYPD says it happened around 4:30 p.m. in the mezzanine area of the Archer Ave. and Parsons Blvd. station.

EMS rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital but it was too late to save his life. He was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m.

Police said some sort of dispute took place before the shooting.

A law enforcement source tells FOX 5 News that a gun was recovered. No other details were available.

The shooting took place nearly two weeks after a mass shooting in a subway train in Brooklyn. Police say that a man named Frank James opened fire in a train in Sunset Park, shooting 10 people. He was caught a few days later.

