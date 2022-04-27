Several teenagers shot in Queens

article

An apparent drive-by shooting wounded several teenagers in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Someone opened fire from a vehicle at about 4:10 p.m. near 64-50 188th Street in Fresh Meadows, the NYPD said.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the neck, police said. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two 18-year-old men were each hit in a leg and were taken to a hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Video posted on Citizen.com shows yellow police tape blocking off an area of the sidewalk on 188th Street.

Advertisement

Police have not yet made any arrests.