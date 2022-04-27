Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
3
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

Several teenagers shot in Queens

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Fresh Meadows
FOX 5 NY
article

Several teenagers were shot on 188th Street in Fresh Meadows, Queens, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (Via Citizen.com)

NEW YORK - An apparent drive-by shooting wounded several teenagers in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Someone opened fire from a vehicle at about 4:10 p.m. near 64-50 188th Street in Fresh Meadows, the NYPD said. 

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the neck, police said. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Two 18-year-old men were each hit in a leg and were taken to a hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Video posted on Citizen.com shows yellow police tape blocking off an area of the sidewalk on 188th Street. 

Police have not yet made any arrests.