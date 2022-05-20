15-year-old arrested in the killing of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay in the Bronx

Police in New York have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the killing of an 11-year-old girl.

The NYPD says the teen is facing murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges in connection with Kyhara Tay's killing. She was shot on a Bronx sidewalk in front of her family.

Kyhara Tay was with family members near Westchester Avenue and Fox Street in the Longwood section when gunfire erupted at about 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

Two people on a scooter were chasing a man who was running away on foot, the NYPD said. The passenger on the scooter fired at the man but missed.

11-year-old Kyhara Tay was shot and killed by a gunman on a scooter who missed his intended target.

The bullet struck Tay in the abdomen, police said. She then ran into a nearby nail salon and she passed out, according to witnesses.

Kyhara Tay's grief-stricken family set up a memorial with her favorite balloons at the spot where she was shot.

"We're talking about an 11-year-old girl with her whole future — her whole family devastated with this loss. At this point, we cannot bring her back," Norka Sanchez, Kyhara's aunt, said.

A combined reward of up to $10,000 was being offered in connection with the case. It was unclear if the arrest came from a tip.