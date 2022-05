article

An 11-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded in the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Westchester Avenue near Fox Street in the Longwood section at about 4:50 p.m., police said.

The girl was taken to Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in critical condition, the NYPD said.

Police do not believe the girl was the shooter's intended target.

