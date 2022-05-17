Family of 11-year-old girl killed pleads for information; $10,000 reward offered

The grief-stricken family of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay set up a memorial with her favorite balloons at the spot in the Longwood section of the Bronx where she was fatally shot by a gunman riding a scooter on Monday. Now they are asking anyone who knows anything to speak up.

"We're talking about an 11-year-old girl with her whole future — her whole family devastated with this loss. At this point, we cannot bring her back," Norka Sanchez, Kyhara's aunt, said. "But we want somebody to say something. Please, please, please say something if you know."

Kyhara was with family near Westchester Avenue and Fox Street when gunfire erupted at about 4:50 p.m. One round struck her in the abdomen, police said. She then ran into a nail salon where she passed out, according to witnesses.

Two men on a scooter were chasing another man who was running away on foot, the NYPD said. The passenger on the scooter fired at the man on the street but missed, Assistant Chief Philip Rivera said at a news conference. Instead, the bullet hit Kyhara.

The NYPD released a security video that shows two people on a scooter zooming down a sidewalk toward someone, presumably their target. The person then doubles back and the scooter zooms past him, the video shows.

On Monday night, Assistant Chief Timothy McCormack said police will try to track down the scooter but it is "extremely difficult and time-consuming."

A combined reward of $10,000 is being offered in connection with the case.

"Up to $3,500 payable by Crime Stoppers upon arrest and indictment and $6,500 payable by NYPD upon arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this incident," police said in a release.

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips .