Oct. 25 NYC election update: Early voting begins; mayor polls, candidate news

Election Day in New York City is just 10 days away. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates running for mayor, polls and how to vote as early voting begins.

Early voting begins

Early in-person voting is now underway in New York State for the 2025 general election, giving voters nine consecutive days of access before ballots are counted on Election Day.

Andrew Cuomo

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a Saturday morning press conference, first thanking the faith leaders who joined him there, then stating: "Early voting starts today. Campaign gets serious today. New Yorkers start to focus."

He sharply criticized Democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, accusing him of using his religion to deflect criticism and of alienating multiple communities throughout his campaign, according to Fox News.

Cuomo said Mamdani has "been dividing and offending" New Yorkers, adding that he has insulted groups including Jews, Blacks, Italians, members of the LGBTQ community — and even some Muslims.

"He claims that he is the victim of attacks because he is a Muslim," Cuomo said. "Nothing could be further from the truth. He is not a victim, he is the offender."

Zohran Mamdani

Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani is expected to campaign and greet voters Saturday in East Flatbush.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Friday endorsed Zohran Mamdani for New York City mayor, breaking a months-long silence that had drawn attention amid pressure from within the Democratic Party. Jeffries said he respected the will of primary voters and highlighted Mamdani’s focus on affordability and inclusivity in a statement supporting the Democratic ticket.

Despite the endorsement, Jeffries acknowledged areas of "principled disagreement" with Mamdani’s progressive platform and past remarks, indicating his backing was motivated by broader party unity rather than full alignment on policy.

Curtis Sliwa

Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa cast his vote Saturday morning at the American Museum of Natural History. Speaking to the press there, he doubled down on not dropping out.

Sliwa has firmly rejected mounting pressure to exit the 2025 New York City mayoral race, declaring: "So, let’s be very clear: I am not dropping out, under no circumstances."

When is Election Day in NYC?

Election Day 2025 is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 25: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 25.

Saturday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 2: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

The latest Fox News poll shows Mamdani with a 21-point lead among registered voters in New York City. He's at 49% support among likely voters, while Cuomo polls at 28% and Sliwa polls at 13%.

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NYC mayoral election.

Polymarket : As of Saturday, Mamdani has a 94% chance of winning the election.

Kalshi : The latest odds from Kalshi have Mamdani at a 93% chance of winning.

How to track election results

Meet the candidates

Curtis Sliwa - Republican

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, speaks at a press event at City Hall on September 30, 2025, in New York City. After the current mayor Eric Adams dropped out of the race, there is g Expand

After Wednesday’s New York City mayoral debate, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani said he would rank his Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa second if the election used ranked-choice voting.

When asked by Fox News Digital whether he would work with Mamdani if the 34-year-old assemblyman wins, Sliwa dismissed the idea and issued a warning.

"If, God forbid, Zohran Mamdani is elected, I’m not leaving — I’m organizing resistance," Sliwa said. "He can bet I’ll be his worst nightmare."

Sliwa added that Mamdani would "regret ever knowing the name Curtis Sliwa" if the socialist candidate takes office.

Returning to the mayoral race after his 2021 defeat to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa brings his tough-on-crime message back to the Republican forefront. The Guardian Angels founder and outspoken radio host is banking on his core base in conservative outer-borough neighborhoods.

He has focused his campaign on public order and community-focused housing.

Andrew Cuomo - Independent

Earlier this week, Andrew Cuomo accused Zohran Mamdani of pushing a "radical socialist agenda" and questioned his readiness to lead New York City.

During the fiery debate, Cuomo said Mamdani "doesn’t understand how the city works," while Mamdani fired back, calling Cuomo’s comments fearmongering and evidence of "old-guard politics unwilling to face new ideas."

After conceding defeat in the Democratic primary, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to run as an independent in the general election.

Cuomo is presenting himself as a steady hand with deep experience, seeking to appeal to moderates, independents and disaffected Democrats wary of both Mamdani’s progressivism and Sliwa’s conservatism.

He has focused his campaign on restoring public safety and affordability. He calls for adding 5,000 officers to the NYPD and increasing patrols in subways and retail corridors.

Zohran Mamdani - Democrat

In a recent appearance on FOX News, Mamdani publicly apologized to the New York Police Department for remarks he made in 2020 when he called the department "a rogue agency" and supported defunding it.

He also sent a direct message to Donald Trump, saying he’s ready "at any time" to work together to lower the cost of living if elected mayor — and doubting his predecessor’s leadership by declaring, "I won’t be a disgraced governor who calls you to ask how to win."

In an interview with FOX 5 New York’s Politics Unusual, Mamdani emphasized that affordability — especially housing and education — remains non-negotiable for him, while saying he’s open to negotiation on other issues.

At 34, Zohran Mamdani stands out as a Democratic Socialist and a rising star in New York City politics. As a state assemblyman, Mamdani surged ahead on a fiercely progressive platform promising rent freezes, fare-free public transit, universal childcare and an unprecedented push for public housing expansion.