NYC mask mandate ends in schools

The indoor vaccine mandate for restaurants, bars, and theaters in New York City along with the mask mandate in public schools is now over in most cases.

Masks will still be required in all public transportation and healthcare settings regardless of vaccination status.

Children under the age of five, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, must continue to wear masks inside schools.

Mayor Eric Adams said that COVID cases remained low, warranting the change.

More than 77% of eligible New Yorkers are vaccinated against COVID-19 and more than 48,000 deaths were prevented by vaccines, according to outgoing NYC Health Commissioner David Chokshi.

The previous week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an end to the state's school indoor mask mandate, citing a dramatic drop in infections and federal guidance. Districts can decide if they want to keep the mandate in place.

"We want to see the faces of our children. We want to see their smiles," the mayor said, adding that parents could continue to send their kids to school with face coverings if they wished.

New York State has 2.7 million schoolchildren, including about 1 million in New York City — the nation's largest school system.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Individual businesses can still decide to keep mandates in place if they choose, but the city will no longer require that they check guests' vaccine cards.

Tiffany Bowen, the owner of Harlem Hookah, a restaurant and lounge says this is a relief.

"It’s been challenging, having to ask people for personal health information isn’t our forte. At times it was uncomfortable. People weren’t always very happy about it and having to get their vaccine cards checked at the door. We had to allocate staff just for that task. And it takes away from operations," says Bowen.

The Broadway League has said it will maintain mask and vaccination requirements in all its theaters at least through April 30.

The CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules. Hochul said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

NYC is rolling out a new color-coded alert system about the city’s COVID risk. Right now New York City is considered at a low risk.

Advertisement



