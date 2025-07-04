Macy's 4th of July fireworks 2025: Time, map, street closures and best places to watch

The Brief The 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show will present tens of thousands of shells with a number of new effects. Attending the show? There's a list of where and where not to watch the event. In addition, at the discretion of the NYPD, dozens of streets will be closed in the area.



It's Friday, July 4, which means it's the day of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in New York City!

Fireworks near me tonight

A tradition since 1976, the show will present 80,000 shells alongside 11 new effects and 30 different colors.

Here's what you need to know about this year's show, including the location and time, list of street closures, where to watch and performers.

The 49th edition of the show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.

Last year, the fireworks launched from the Hudson River.

What time is Macy's fireworks 2025

The show will begin at 8 p.m.

The following streets will be closed on Friday, July 4, at the discretion of the NYPD.

Manhattan

Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/Slip on the South; South Street/FDR Drive on the East; East Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)

Montgomery Street between FDR and Grand Street

Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street/Pike Street

Pike Street between Division Street and Canal Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street

Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street

Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street

Fulton Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

John Street between Water Street and South Street

Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street

Wall Street between Water Street and South Street

Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street

Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

State Street between Water Street/Whitehall Street and Battery Place

West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street

Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street

Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place

St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street

Water Street between State Street/Whitehall Street and Pearl Street

Water Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street

Front Street between Old Slip and John Street

Front Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street

Battery Place between State Street/Broadway and West Street

South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street

Manhattan Bridge

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City.

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Bridge

John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street

Plymouth Street between Pearl Street and Main Street

Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street

Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street

York Street between Jay Street and Front Street

Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West

Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street

Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue

Degraw Street between Columbia Street and Van Brunt Street

Summit Street between Van Brunt Street and Imlay Street

Pioneer Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

King Street between Van Brunt Street and Ferris Street

Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End/Ferris Street

Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

Beard Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

Reed Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street

Jay Street between York Street and Dead End

Pearl Street between York Street and John Street

Adams Street between York Street and John Street

Washington Street between York Street and Dead End/Plymouth Street

Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street

Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Hicks Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Cadman Plaza West between and Old Fulton Street and Joralemon Street

Adams Street between Brooklyn Bridge/Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard and Joralemon Street/Fulton Street

Flatbush Avenue/Flatbush Avenue Extension between Manhattan Bridge and Atlantic Avenue

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street

Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End

Imlay Street between Summit Street and Pioneer Street

Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End

Ferris Street between King Street and Van Dyke Street

The fireworks show is free to attend. Since the displays will originate from the East River, Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts will likely have the best views.

Macy's fireworks 2025 location map

Where to watch

Montgomery Street at Madison Street

Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Brooklyn Bridge off/on ramps

Broad Street at Water Street

ADA viewing will be available at the Murry Bergtraum Softball Field with access at Pike Slip and Cherry Street

Where not to watch

Areas of the FDR in Midtown

The Battery

Battery Park City

East River Park

Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park

Roosevelt Island

Governors Island

Gantry Plaza State Park

How to get to the show

Subway service will be increased before and after the fireworks display.

Bus transportation near the fireworks will be rerouted, with extra trips available after the event.

Parking will not be available near access points. Public transportation is highly recommended.

What items are prohibited?

Alcohol

Backpacks

Blankets

Cigarettes

Drones

Duffle bags

E-cigarettes

Large bags

Large coolers

Large packages

Lawn chairs

Motorized scooters

Umbrellas

Weapons

Ava Max

Eric Church

Jonas Brothers

Lenny Kravitz

Click HERE for the full lineup.