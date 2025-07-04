Macy's 4th of July fireworks 2025: Time, map, street closures and best places to watch
NEW YORK CITY - It's Friday, July 4, which means it's the day of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in New York City!
A tradition since 1976, the show will present 80,000 shells alongside 11 new effects and 30 different colors.
Here's what you need to know about this year's show, including the location and time, list of street closures, where to watch and performers.
Macy's fireworks 2025 location
The 49th edition of the show will fire from four surrounding barges on the East River in the Seaport District, as well as the Brooklyn Bridge.
Last year, the fireworks launched from the Hudson River.
What time is Macy's fireworks 2025
The show will begin at 8 p.m.
NYC street closures
The following streets will be closed on Friday, July 4, at the discretion of the NYPD.
Manhattan
- Area bounded by Grand Street on the North; Catherine Street/Slip on the South; South Street/FDR Drive on the East; East Broadway on the West (All Inclusive)
- FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)
- Montgomery Street between FDR and Grand Street
- Allen Street between Canal Street and Division Street/Pike Street
- Pike Street between Division Street and Canal Street
- Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street
- Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street
- Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street
- Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street
- Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street
- Fulton Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street
- John Street between Water Street and South Street
- Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street
- Wall Street between Water Street and South Street
- Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street
- Old Slip between Water Street and South Street
- Broad Street between Water Street and South Street
- Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street
- State Street between Water Street/Whitehall Street and Battery Place
- West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street
- Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street
- Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place
- St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street
- Water Street between State Street/Whitehall Street and Pearl Street
- Water Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street
- Front Street between Old Slip and John Street
- Front Street between Beekman Street and Dover Street
- Battery Place between State Street/Broadway and West Street
- South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street
- Manhattan Bridge
Brooklyn
- Brooklyn Bridge
- John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street
- Plymouth Street between Pearl Street and Main Street
- Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street
- Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street
- York Street between Jay Street and Front Street
- Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West
- Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street
- Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue
- Degraw Street between Columbia Street and Van Brunt Street
- Summit Street between Van Brunt Street and Imlay Street
- Pioneer Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street
- King Street between Van Brunt Street and Ferris Street
- Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End/Ferris Street
- Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End
- Beard Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street
- Reed Street between Van Brunt Street and Conover Street
- Jay Street between York Street and Dead End
- Pearl Street between York Street and John Street
- Adams Street between York Street and John Street
- Washington Street between York Street and Dead End/Plymouth Street
- Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street
- Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street
- Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Hicks Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue
- Cadman Plaza West between and Old Fulton Street and Joralemon Street
- Adams Street between Brooklyn Bridge/Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard and Joralemon Street/Fulton Street
- Flatbush Avenue/Flatbush Avenue Extension between Manhattan Bridge and Atlantic Avenue
- Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street
- Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End
- Imlay Street between Summit Street and Pioneer Street
- Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End
- Ferris Street between King Street and Van Dyke Street
Where to watch Macy's fireworks 2025
The fireworks show is free to attend. Since the displays will originate from the East River, Brooklyn and Queens waterfronts will likely have the best views.
Macy's fireworks 2025 location map
Where to watch
- Montgomery Street at Madison Street
- Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Brooklyn Bridge off/on ramps
- Broad Street at Water Street
- ADA viewing will be available at the Murry Bergtraum Softball Field with access at Pike Slip and Cherry Street
Where not to watch
- Areas of the FDR in Midtown
- The Battery
- Battery Park City
- East River Park
- Hunter’s Point South Waterfront Park
- Roosevelt Island
- Governors Island
- Gantry Plaza State Park
How to get to the show
- Subway service will be increased before and after the fireworks display.
- Bus transportation near the fireworks will be rerouted, with extra trips available after the event.
- Parking will not be available near access points. Public transportation is highly recommended.
What items are prohibited?
- Alcohol
- Backpacks
- Blankets
- Cigarettes
- Drones
- Duffle bags
- E-cigarettes
- Large bags
- Large coolers
- Large packages
- Lawn chairs
- Motorized scooters
- Umbrellas
- Weapons
Who is performing at Macy's fireworks 2025?
- Ava Max
- Eric Church
- Jonas Brothers
- Lenny Kravitz
Click HERE for the full lineup.