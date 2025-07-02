Expand / Collapse search

Best spots to watch fireworks in Connecticut this summer: List

By Sara Shibata
Published  July 2, 2025 8:53am EDT
Connecticut
FOX 5 NY
Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show preview

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show preview

FOX 5 NY's Christal Young tells us what we should expect from the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show, including never-before-seen fireworks.

The Brief

    • The Fourth of July holiday is this weekend!
    • Take a look at the list of firework displays throughout Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT - The Fourth of July is just around the corner — here are some spots to view fireworks throughout Connecticut, leading up to and after the fourth.

Fireworks shows around Connecticut

JUMP TO: July 2 | July 3 | July 4 | Juy 5 | July 6 | July 9

Wednesday, July 2

Madison

Meriden

Stamford

Stratford

Westport

Thursday, July 3

Derby

Hartford

Norwich

West Haven

Friday, July 4

Bristol

Naugatuck

Middlebury

New Britain

New Canaan

New Haven

Norwalk

Simsbury

Warren

Weston

Saturday, July 5

Bristol

Fairfield

Greenwich

Hartford

Manchester

Orange

Putnam

Sunday, July 6

New Milford

Wednesday, July 9

Vernon

The Source: This article includes information from several official event websites across Connecticut.

ConnecticutHolidays