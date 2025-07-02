Best spots to watch fireworks in Connecticut this summer: List
CONNECTICUT - The Fourth of July is just around the corner — here are some spots to view fireworks throughout Connecticut, leading up to and after the fourth.
Fireworks shows around Connecticut
JUMP TO: July 2 | July 3 | July 4 | Juy 5 | July 6 | July 9
Wednesday, July 2
Madison
- Madison CT Fireworks
- Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Rain date – July 11
Meriden
- Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations
- East Peak in Hubbard Park
- Fireworks begin after 9 p.m.
- Rain date – July 11
Stamford
- Stamford's Annual Fireworks Show
- Cummings Beach
- Fireworks at dusk
- Rain date – July 3
Stratford
- Stratford Fireworks
- Short Beach Park
- Begins at 9 p.m.
- Rain date – July 7
Westport
- Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
- Compo Beach
- Starts at 9 p.m.
- Rain date – July 3
Thursday, July 3
Derby
- Fourth of July Fireworks
- 3rd Street
- Begins 9 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
Hartford
- Hartford Yard Goats
- Dunkin Donuts Park
- Fireworks begin at the end of the game
Norwich
- Norwich Harbor Fireworks
- Howard Brown Park
- Starts at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain Date – July 6
West Haven
- Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular
- Bradley Point Park
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
Friday, July 4
Bristol
- Summer Fireworks
- Crocodile Cove Water Park in Lake Compounce
- Begins at 9 p.m.
Naugatuck
- Naugatuck Fireworks Festival
- Church St.
- Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Middlebury
- 3D Fireworks
- Quassy Amusement Park
- Fireworks begin after dark
New Britain
- 2025 Great American Boom
- Wollow Brook Park
- Fireworks at around 9:30 p.m.
New Canaan
- New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration
- Waveny Park
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
New Haven
- 2025 New Haven Fourth of July Fireworks
- Wilbur Cross High School
- Starts at 9 p.m.
Norwalk
- Rowayton Civic Association 4th of July Fireworks
- Bayley Beach
- Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Simsbury
- Talcott Mountain Music Festival - Celebrate America
- Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows
- Fireworks begin following concert
Warren
- Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration
- Lake Waramaug
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
Weston
- Weston's Family 4th Celebration
- Weston Middle School Field
- Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
Saturday, July 5
Bristol
- Summer Fireworks
- Crocodile Cove Water Park in Lake Compounce
- Starts at 9 p.m.
Fairfield
- Town of Fairfield Fireworks
- Jennings Beach
- Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 6
Greenwich
- Independence Day Fireworks Display
- Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park
- Fireworks at dusk
- Rain date – July 6
Hartford
- Hartford Bonanza
- Bushnell Park
- Fireworks at around 9:45 p.m.
- Rain date – July 6
Manchester
- James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration
- CT State Community College Manchester
- Fireworks at dusk
- Rain date – July 6
Orange
- Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
- Orange Fairgrounds
- Fireworks at dusk
- Rain date – July 6
Putnam
- Concert & Fireworks
- Putnam Rotary Park
- Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 13
Sunday, July 6
New Milford
- Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks
- Town Green
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 9
Vernon
- July in the Sky
- Henry Park
- Fireworks after 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 10
The Source: This article includes information from several official event websites across Connecticut.