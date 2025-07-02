Best spots to watch fireworks in Connecticut this summer: List

The Brief The Fourth of July holiday is this weekend! Take a look at the list of firework displays throughout Connecticut.



The Fourth of July is just around the corner — here are some spots to view fireworks throughout Connecticut, leading up to and after the fourth.

Fireworks shows around Connecticut

JUMP TO: July 2 | July 3 | July 4 | Juy 5 | July 6 | July 9

Madison

Madison CT Fireworks

Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rain date – July 11

Meriden

Independence Day Fireworks Celebrations

East Peak in Hubbard Park

Fireworks begin after 9 p.m.

Rain date – July 11

Stamford

Stamford's Annual Fireworks Show

Cummings Beach

Fireworks at dusk

Rain date – July 3

Stratford

Stratford Fireworks

Short Beach Park

Begins at 9 p.m.

Rain date – July 7

Westport

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Compo Beach

Starts at 9 p.m.

Rain date – July 3

Derby

Fourth of July Fireworks

3rd Street

Begins 9 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

Hartford

Hartford Yard Goats

Dunkin Donuts Park

Fireworks begin at the end of the game

Norwich

Norwich Harbor Fireworks

Howard Brown Park

Starts at 9:15 p.m.

Rain Date – July 6

West Haven

Savin Rock Fireworks Spectacular

Bradley Point Park

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

Bristol

Summer Fireworks

Crocodile Cove Water Park in Lake Compounce

Begins at 9 p.m.

Naugatuck

Naugatuck Fireworks Festival

Church St.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Middlebury

3D Fireworks

Quassy Amusement Park

Fireworks begin after dark

New Britain

2025 Great American Boom

Wollow Brook Park

Fireworks at around 9:30 p.m.

New Canaan

New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration

Waveny Park

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

New Haven

2025 New Haven Fourth of July Fireworks

Wilbur Cross High School

Starts at 9 p.m.

Norwalk

Rowayton Civic Association 4th of July Fireworks

Bayley Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Simsbury

Talcott Mountain Music Festival - Celebrate America

Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows

Fireworks begin following concert

Warren

Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration

Lake Waramaug

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

Weston

Weston's Family 4th Celebration

Weston Middle School Field

Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Fairfield

Town of Fairfield Fireworks

Jennings Beach

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 6

Greenwich

Independence Day Fireworks Display

Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park

Fireworks at dusk

Rain date – July 6

Hartford

Hartford Bonanza

Bushnell Park

Fireworks at around 9:45 p.m.

Rain date – July 6

Manchester

James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration

CT State Community College Manchester

Fireworks at dusk

Rain date – July 6

Orange

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

Orange Fairgrounds

Fireworks at dusk

Rain date – July 6

Putnam

Concert & Fireworks

Putnam Rotary Park

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 13

New Milford

Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks

Town Green

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Vernon

July in the Sky

Henry Park

Fireworks after 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 10