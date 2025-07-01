2025 4th of July fireworks: Top spots in New Jersey

The Brief: The Fourth of July celebrations are quickly coming up this weekend. Take a look at local firework events throughout New Jersey. Also, check out this guide for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks views.



The Fourth of July holiday is coming up – New Jersey is ramping up with local firework displays throughout the weekend.

Also, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will launch from the East River this year, but there are spots in Jersey City and Hoboken to catch the spectacle.

New Jersey firework displays

Where to go:

Here are some local firework events throughout New Jersey:

JUMP TO: Atlantic | Bergen | Burlington | Essex | Middlesex | Somerset | Sussex | Union

Friday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, July 4 at Ridgefield Park section of Overpeck County Park

Thursday, July 3 at Memorial Park at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 7)

Sunday, July 6 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex, beginning at 5 p.m.

Friday, July 4 in Wilsey Square

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced

Thursday, July 3 at Joseph Lawrence Park (Rain date: July 6)

Friday, July 4 at Savich Field

Wednesday, July 2 at Freedom Park

Thursday, July 3 at Iron Works Park

Friday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2 at Liberty Field at 9:15 p.m.

Friday, July 4 at Community Arts Center (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Thursday, July 3 at Helmetta Lake Park at 6 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)

Friday, July 4 at Gloria Bradford Park at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2 on Raritan Bay at 9:20 p.m. (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)

Thursday, July 3 at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Friday, July 4 at TD Bank Ballpark

Saturday, July 5 at TD Bank Ballpark

Friday, July 4 at North Branch Park 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 3 at Franklin Township Municipal Complex at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, July 11)

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers

Friday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium

Saturday, July 5 at Skylands Stadium

Friday, July 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park

Thursday, July 3 along South Street and Downtown New Providence at 9:15 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1 at Herm Shaw Park at 5 p.m. (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Friday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field

Friday, July 4 at Biertuempfel Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Where can I watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks in New Jersey?

Hoboken

Pier A Park

11 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken

Antique loft

33 Newark Street, Hoboken

Metropolis

96 River Street, Hoboken

Jersey City

Liberty State Park

1 Audrey Zapp Drive

Liberty Landing Marina Watch Party

80 Audrey Zapp Drive

RoofTop at Exchange Place

1st Street #1, Jersey City