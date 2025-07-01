2025 4th of July fireworks: Top spots in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - The Fourth of July holiday is coming up – New Jersey is ramping up with local firework displays throughout the weekend.
Also, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will launch from the East River this year, but there are spots in Jersey City and Hoboken to catch the spectacle.
New Jersey firework displays
Where to go:
Here are some local firework events throughout New Jersey:
JUMP TO: Atlantic | Bergen | Burlington | Essex | Middlesex | Somerset | Sussex | Union
Atlantic County
- Friday, July 4 at Atlantic City from 9 p.m. at Ocean Casino Resort at The Park and from 10 p.m. at Tropicana Casino and Resort
- Friday, July 4 at Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sports Dr.
- Friday, July 4 at 9 p.m. on the beach at Huntington Avenue
Bergen County
Allendale fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Bergen County fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Ridgefield Park section of Overpeck County Park
Maywood fireworks
- Thursday, July 3 at Memorial Park at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 7)
Paramus fireworks
- Sunday, July 6 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex, beginning at 5 p.m.
Ridgewood fireworks
- Friday, July 4 in Wilsey Square
NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced
Burlington County
Bordentown Township fireworks
- Thursday, July 3 at Joseph Lawrence Park (Rain date: July 6)
Evesham fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Savich Field
Medford Township fireworks
- Wednesday, July 2 at Freedom Park
Mount Holly fireworks
- Thursday, July 3 at Iron Works Park
Essex County
Livingston fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park at 9 p.m.
Verona fireworks
- Wednesday, July 2 at Liberty Field at 9:15 p.m.
Middlesex County
East Brunswick fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Community Arts Center (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
Helmetta fireworks
- Thursday, July 3 at Helmetta Lake Park at 6 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)
Milltown fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Gloria Bradford Park at 9 p.m.
Perth Amboy fireworks
- Wednesday, July 2 on Raritan Bay at 9:20 p.m. (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)
Woodbridge fireworks
- Thursday, July 3 at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
Somerset County
Bridgewater fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at TD Bank Ballpark
- Saturday, July 5 at TD Bank Ballpark
- Friday, July 4 at North Branch Park 9:30 p.m.
Franklin fireworks
- Thursday, July 3 at Franklin Township Municipal Complex at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, July 11)
JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers
Sussex County
Frankford Fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium
- Saturday, July 5 at Skylands Stadium
Union County
Elizabeth fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park
New Providence fireworks
- Thursday, July 3 along South Street and Downtown New Providence at 9:15 p.m.
Roselle Park fireworks
- Tuesday, July 1 at Herm Shaw Park at 5 p.m. (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
Summit fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field
Union fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Biertuempfel Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)
Where can I watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks in New Jersey?
Hoboken
- 11 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken
- 33 Newark Street, Hoboken
- 96 River Street, Hoboken
Jersey City
- 1 Audrey Zapp Drive
Liberty Landing Marina Watch Party
- 80 Audrey Zapp Drive
- 1st Street #1, Jersey City
The Source: This article includes information from several official event websites across New Jersey.