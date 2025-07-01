Expand / Collapse search

2025 4th of July fireworks: Top spots in New Jersey

By Sara Shibata
Published  July 1, 2025 1:33pm EDT
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
FOX 5 NY's Christal Young tells us what we should expect from the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show, including never-before-seen fireworks.

The Brief:

    • The Fourth of July celebrations are quickly coming up this weekend.
    • Take a look at local firework events throughout New Jersey.
    • Also, check out this guide for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks views.

NEW JERSEY - The Fourth of July holiday is coming up – New Jersey is ramping up with local firework displays throughout the weekend.

Also, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show will launch from the East River this year, but there are spots in Jersey City and Hoboken to catch the spectacle.

New Jersey firework displays

Where to go:

Here are some local firework events throughout New Jersey:

JUMP TO: Atlantic | Bergen | Burlington | Essex | Middlesex | Somerset | Sussex | Union 

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bergen County fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Ridgefield Park section of Overpeck County Park

Maywood fireworks

  • Thursday, July 3 at Memorial Park at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: July 7)

Paramus fireworks

  • Sunday, July 6 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex, beginning at 5 p.m.

Ridgewood fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 in Wilsey Square

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River as seen from Gantry Plaza State Park in the Long Island City neighborhood of the borough of Queens on July 4, 2022 in New York City. This year marks the 46th year that Macy's has produced

Expand

Burlington County

Bordentown Township fireworks

  • Thursday, July 3 at Joseph Lawrence Park (Rain date: July 6)

Evesham fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Savich Field

Medford Township fireworks

  • Wednesday, July 2 at Freedom Park

Mount Holly fireworks

  • Thursday, July 3 at Iron Works Park

Essex County

Livingston fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park at 9 p.m.

Verona fireworks

  • Wednesday, July 2 at Liberty Field at 9:15 p.m.

Middlesex County

East Brunswick fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Community Arts Center (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Helmetta fireworks

  • Thursday, July 3 at Helmetta Lake Park at 6 p.m. (Rain date: Sunday, July 6)

Milltown fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Gloria Bradford Park at 9 p.m.

Perth Amboy fireworks

  • Wednesday, July 2 on Raritan Bay at 9:20 p.m. (Rain date: Thursday, July 3)

Woodbridge fireworks

  • Thursday, July 3 at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Somerset County

Bridgewater fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at TD Bank Ballpark
  • Saturday, July 5 at TD Bank Ballpark
  • Friday, July 4 at North Branch Park 9:30 p.m.

Franklin fireworks

  • Thursday, July 3 at Franklin Township Municipal Complex at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, July 11)

JERSEY CITY, NJ - AUGUST 24: Fireworks explode in front of the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City during a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of Liberty House in Liberty State Park on August 24, 2022, in Jers

Expand

Sussex County

Frankford Fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium
  • Saturday, July 5 at Skylands Stadium

Union County

Elizabeth fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park

New Providence fireworks

  • Thursday, July 3 along South Street and Downtown New Providence at 9:15 p.m.

Roselle Park fireworks

  • Tuesday, July 1 at Herm Shaw Park at 5 p.m. (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Summit fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field

Union fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Biertuempfel Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5)

Where can I watch the Macy's 4th of July fireworks in New Jersey?

Hoboken

Pier A Park

  • 11 Sinatra Drive, Hoboken

Antique loft

  • 33 Newark Street, Hoboken

Metropolis 

  • 96 River Street, Hoboken

Jersey City

Liberty State Park

  • 1 Audrey Zapp Drive

Liberty Landing Marina Watch Party 

  • 80 Audrey Zapp Drive

RoofTop at Exchange Place 

  • 1st Street #1, Jersey City

The Source: This article includes information from several official event websites across New Jersey.

