NYC launching $30 million campaign to revive tourism industry

The coronavirus pandemic devastated New York City's industries that heavily relied on tourists. But the city and hospitality businesses are hoping to revitalize the tourism industry.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced a $30 million campaign to bring back tourists.

"Join this amazing moment — come to the city that's been so heroic during this crisis," de Blasio said. "This will be the largest campaign ever to promote tourism in New York City."

NYC & Company CEO Fred Dixon created the New York City Reawakens marketing campaign. The advertising begins in June on multimedia and social platforms.

"The city, all five boroughs, are open, vibrant, and ready to safely welcome back visitors and business events," Dixon said.

City officials are trying to bring back some $400,000 jobs connected to the tourism industry. Restaurants and hotels were hit the hardest by the pandemic.

"Anyone with ambition should join us in New York City because it's going to be exciting," Chef Daniel Boulud said.

The Hotel Association of New York City estimates about 224 hotels closed for good during the pandemic. Vijay Dandapani, the association's president, said he hopes this campaign brings domestic travelers to New York City.

"Rates are like never before — New York's a bargain right now," Dandapani said.

However, the hotel and really the entire arts and tourism industry rely heavily on international visitors. Until restrictions are lifted worldwide, he doesn't think the local tourism industry can make a full recovery. But if you live in the U.S., now is the time to stay overnight in a New York City hotel.

"Every hotel that's out there has got extensive protocols for safety," Dandapani said.

The mayor is also asking for help from fellow New Yorkers. He wants you to invite a friend or family member from out of state to visit.