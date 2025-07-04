Expand / Collapse search

July 4th fireworks guide 2025: List of local shows in NJ, CT, LI

By
Published  July 4, 2025 10:08am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY

The Brief

    • The 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show is Friday night.
    • Can't make it? Fireworks displays are also happening throughout the Tri-State area.
    • In addition, many shows are taking place after the holiday weekend.

NEW YORK CITY - Happy 4th of July! In addition to the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in NYC, displays are also happening throughout New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW JERSEY l LONG ISLAND l CONNECTICUT

***Click on the YouTube player above for a live look at the New York City skyline during firework celebrations! 

Here's a list of some local shows in each region:

Fireworks near me tonight NJ

JUMP TO: Atlantic | Bergen | Burlington | Essex | Middlesex | Somerset | Sussex | Union 

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 4TH: 4th of July is celebrated in New York City and New Jersey as fireworks are seen from Jersey City of New Jersey, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Atlantic County

Bergen County

Allendale fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Bergen County fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Ridgefield Park section of Overpeck County Park.

Paramus fireworks

  • Sunday, July 6 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex, beginning at 5 p.m.

Ridgewood fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 in Wilsey Square.

Burlington County

Evesham fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Savich Field.

Essex County

Livingston fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park at 9 p.m.

Middlesex County

East Brunswick fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Community Arts Center (Rain date: Saturday, July 5).

Milltown fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Gloria Bradford Park at 9 p.m.

Somerset County

Bridgewater fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at TD Bank Ballpark.
  • Friday, July 4 at North Branch Park 9:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 5 at TD Bank Ballpark.

Sussex County

Frankford Fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium.
  • Saturday, July 5 at Skylands Stadium.

Union County

Elizabeth fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park.

Summit fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field.

Union fireworks

  • Friday, July 4 at Biertuempfel Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5).

Fireworks on Long Island tonight

JUMP TO: July 4 | July 5 | July 11 | July 12

Wantagh, N.Y.: Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Wantagh, N.Y.: Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

July 4 (Friday)

Brookhaven

Jones Beach

Montauk

Southampton

July 5 (Saturday)

East Hampton

Sag Harbor

Southampton

Valley Stream

MORE: Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show 2025

July 11 (Friday)

Long Beach

July 12 (Saturday)

East Hampton

Rockville Centre

Shelter Island

Southold

Connecticut: July 4 fireworks near me

JUMP TO: July 4 | Juy 5 | July 6 | July 9

Friday, July 4

Bristol

Naugatuck

Middlebury

New Britain

New Canaan

New Haven

Norwalk

Simsbury

Warren

Weston

Saturday, July 5

Bristol

Fairfield

Greenwich

Hartford

Manchester

Orange

Putnam

Sunday, July 6

New Milford

Wednesday, July 9

Vernon

The Source

    • This article includes information from several official event websites across New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.
New York CityHolidays