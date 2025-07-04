July 4th fireworks guide 2025: List of local shows in NJ, CT, LI
NEW YORK CITY - Happy 4th of July! In addition to the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in NYC, displays are also happening throughout New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.
JUMP TO: NEW JERSEY l LONG ISLAND l CONNECTICUT
Here's a list of some local shows in each region:
Fireworks near me tonight NJ
JUMP TO: Atlantic | Bergen | Burlington | Essex | Middlesex | Somerset | Sussex | Union
Atlantic County
- Friday, July 4 in Atlantic City from 9 p.m. at Ocean Casino Resort at The Park and from 10 p.m. at Tropicana Casino and Resort.
- Friday, July 4 at Hammonton Lake Park, 100 Sports Dr.
- Friday, July 4 at 9 p.m. on the beach at Huntington Avenue.
Bergen County
Allendale fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Bergen County fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Ridgefield Park section of Overpeck County Park.
Paramus fireworks
- Sunday, July 6 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex, beginning at 5 p.m.
Ridgewood fireworks
- Friday, July 4 in Wilsey Square.
Burlington County
Evesham fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Savich Field.
Essex County
Livingston fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park at 9 p.m.
Middlesex County
East Brunswick fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Community Arts Center (Rain date: Saturday, July 5).
Milltown fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Gloria Bradford Park at 9 p.m.
Somerset County
Bridgewater fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at TD Bank Ballpark.
- Friday, July 4 at North Branch Park 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 5 at TD Bank Ballpark.
Sussex County
Frankford Fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium.
- Saturday, July 5 at Skylands Stadium.
Union County
Elizabeth fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park.
Summit fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field.
Union fireworks
- Friday, July 4 at Biertuempfel Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5).
Fireworks on Long Island tonight
JUMP TO: July 4 | July 5 | July 11 | July 12
July 4 (Friday)
Brookhaven
- July 4th Star-Spangled Bash
- Bald Hill
- Concert starts at 5 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.
Jones Beach
- Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular
- Jones Beach State Park
- 9:30 p.m.
Montauk
- Stars Over Montauk 4th of July Fireworks
- Umbrella Beach
- 9 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 6
Southampton
- North Sea Fire Department Carnival
- North Sea Fire Department Fairground
- 9 p.m.
July 5 (Saturday)
East Hampton
- Devon Yacht Club Fireworks
- Amagansett
- 9:15 p.m.
- The event is private, but the display can be seen from Fresh Pond Beach
Sag Harbor
- Sag Harbor Yacht Club's John A. Ward Independence Day Fireworks
- Marine Park
- 9:30 p.m.
Southampton
- North Sea Fire Department Carnival
- North Sea Fire Department Fairground
- 9 p.m.
Valley Stream
- 2025 Fireworks Celebration
- Firemen's Memorial Field
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 6
July 11 (Friday)
Long Beach
- City of Long Beach Fireworks Display
- Anywhere along the boardwalk and beachfront
- 9:00 p.m.
- Rain date – Saturday, July 12
July 12 (Saturday)
East Hampton
- The Clamshell Foundation Fireworks Show
- Three Mile Harbor
- 9 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 13
Rockville Centre
- Annual Fireworks Celebration and Concert
- Pette and Barasch Fields
- 7 p.m.
Shelter Island
- 2025 Shelter Island Fireworks
- Crescent Beach
- 9 p.m.
- Rain date – Sunday, July 13
Southold
- Orient Harbor July 4th Fireworks Show
- Orient Harbor
- 9:15 p.m.
Connecticut: July 4 fireworks near me
JUMP TO: July 4 | Juy 5 | July 6 | July 9
Friday, July 4
Bristol
- Summer Fireworks
- Crocodile Cove Water Park in Lake Compounce
- Begins at 9 p.m.
Naugatuck
- Naugatuck Fireworks Festival
- Church St.
- Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Middlebury
- 3D Fireworks
- Quassy Amusement Park
- Fireworks begin after dark
New Britain
- 2025 Great American Boom
- Wollow Brook Park
- Fireworks at around 9:30 p.m.
New Canaan
- New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration
- Waveny Park
- Begins at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
New Haven
- 2025 New Haven Fourth of July Fireworks
- Wilbur Cross High School
- Starts at 9 p.m.
Norwalk
- Rowayton Civic Association 4th of July Fireworks
- Bayley Beach
- Fireworks at 9 p.m.
Simsbury
- Talcott Mountain Music Festival - Celebrate America
- Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows
- Fireworks begin following concert
Warren
- Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration
- Lake Waramaug
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Rain date – July 5
Weston
- Weston's Family 4th Celebration
- Weston Middle School Field
- Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.
Saturday, July 5
Bristol
- Summer Fireworks
- Crocodile Cove Water Park in Lake Compounce
- Starts at 9 p.m.
Fairfield
- Town of Fairfield Fireworks
- Jennings Beach
- Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 6
Greenwich
- Independence Day Fireworks Display
- Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park
- Fireworks at dusk
- Rain date – July 6
Hartford
- Hartford Bonanza
- Bushnell Park
- Fireworks at around 9:45 p.m.
- Rain date – July 6
Manchester
- James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration
- CT State Community College Manchester
- Fireworks at dusk
- Rain date – July 6
Orange
- Independence Day Concert & Fireworks
- Orange Fairgrounds
- Fireworks at dusk
- Rain date – July 6
Putnam
- Concert & Fireworks
- Putnam Rotary Park
- Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 13
Sunday, July 6
New Milford
- Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks
- Town Green
- Begins at 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 9
Vernon
- July in the Sky
- Henry Park
- Fireworks after 9:15 p.m.
- Rain date – July 10