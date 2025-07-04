July 4th fireworks guide 2025: List of local shows in NJ, CT, LI

The Brief The 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show is Friday night. Can't make it? Fireworks displays are also happening throughout the Tri-State area. In addition, many shows are taking place after the holiday weekend.



Happy 4th of July! In addition to the 49th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show in NYC, displays are also happening throughout New Jersey, Long Island and Connecticut.

Here's a list of some local shows in each region:

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 4TH: 4th of July is celebrated in New York City and New Jersey as fireworks are seen from Jersey City of New Jersey, United States on July 4, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Friday, July 4 at Crestwood Lake from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, July 4 at Ridgefield Park section of Overpeck County Park.

Sunday, July 6 at Cliff Gennarelli Sports Complex, beginning at 5 p.m.

Friday, July 4 in Wilsey Square.

Friday, July 4 at Savich Field.

Friday, July 4 at Memorial Oval & Park at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 4 at Community Arts Center (Rain date: Saturday, July 5).

Friday, July 4 at Gloria Bradford Park at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 4 at TD Bank Ballpark.

Friday, July 4 at North Branch Park 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 5 at TD Bank Ballpark.

Friday, July 4 at Skylands Stadium.

Saturday, July 5 at Skylands Stadium.

Friday, July 4 at Veteran’s Memorial Waterfront Park.

Friday, July 4 at Soldiers Memorial Field.

Friday, July 4 at Biertuempfel Park (Rain date: Saturday, July 5).

Wantagh, N.Y.: Fourth of July fireworks explode over Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, New York, to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, 2019. (Photo by Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

Brookhaven

July 4th Star-Spangled Bash

Bald Hill

Concert starts at 5 p.m., fireworks start at 9:15 p.m.

Jones Beach

Jovia Financial Credit Union Fireworks Spectacular

Jones Beach State Park

9:30 p.m.

Montauk

Stars Over Montauk 4th of July Fireworks

Umbrella Beach

9 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 6

Southampton

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

North Sea Fire Department Fairground

9 p.m.

East Hampton

Sag Harbor

Southampton

North Sea Fire Department Carnival

North Sea Fire Department Fairground

9 p.m.

Valley Stream

2025 Fireworks Celebration

Firemen's Memorial Field

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 6

Long Beach

City of Long Beach Fireworks Display

Anywhere along the boardwalk and beachfront

9:00 p.m.

Rain date – Saturday, July 12

East Hampton

The Clamshell Foundation Fireworks Show

Three Mile Harbor

9 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 13

Rockville Centre

Annual Fireworks Celebration and Concert

Pette and Barasch Fields

7 p.m.

Shelter Island

2025 Shelter Island Fireworks

Crescent Beach

9 p.m.

Rain date – Sunday, July 13

Southold

Orient Harbor July 4th Fireworks Show

Orient Harbor

9:15 p.m.

Bristol

Summer Fireworks

Crocodile Cove Water Park in Lake Compounce

Begins at 9 p.m.

Naugatuck

Naugatuck Fireworks Festival

Church St.

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Middlebury

3D Fireworks

Quassy Amusement Park

Fireworks begin after dark

New Britain

2025 Great American Boom

Wollow Brook Park

Fireworks at around 9:30 p.m.

New Canaan

New Canaan Family fourth of July Celebration

Waveny Park

Begins at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

New Haven

2025 New Haven Fourth of July Fireworks

Wilbur Cross High School

Starts at 9 p.m.

Norwalk

Rowayton Civic Association 4th of July Fireworks

Bayley Beach

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Simsbury

Talcott Mountain Music Festival - Celebrate America

Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows

Fireworks begin following concert

Warren

Lake Waramaug Association's Fireworks Celebration

Lake Waramaug

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Rain date – July 5

Weston

Weston's Family 4th Celebration

Weston Middle School Field

Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

Bristol

Summer Fireworks

Crocodile Cove Water Park in Lake Compounce

Starts at 9 p.m.

Fairfield

Town of Fairfield Fireworks

Jennings Beach

Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 6

Greenwich

Independence Day Fireworks Display

Greenwich Point Park and Binney Park

Fireworks at dusk

Rain date – July 6

Hartford

Hartford Bonanza

Bushnell Park

Fireworks at around 9:45 p.m.

Rain date – July 6

Manchester

James "Dutch" Fogarty 4th of July Celebration

CT State Community College Manchester

Fireworks at dusk

Rain date – July 6

Orange

Independence Day Concert & Fireworks

Orange Fairgrounds

Fireworks at dusk

Rain date – July 6

Putnam

Concert & Fireworks

Putnam Rotary Park

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 13

New Milford

Fourth of July Celebration & Fireworks

Town Green

Begins at 9:30 p.m.

Vernon

July in the Sky

Henry Park

Fireworks after 9:15 p.m.

Rain date – July 10