NYC weather: Heavy rain causes flooding in tri-state area

Saturday's "super soaker" storm washed out most of New York City, Long Island, and parts of New Jersey.

On Saturday, the NYPD issued an advisory for standing water on Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn roadways.

In New York, more that 90,000 customers were without power Sunday morning. Areas north of New York City were among the hardest hit, according to online maps from National Grid and PowerOutage.us, a power outage tracking website.

The combination of sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow that took down trees and power lines was also blamed for hundreds of delayed and canceled flights at area airports.

In New York City, a flood watch and wind advisory were in place until 2 a.m. Sunday, and flooding impacted subway service. Rainwater also closed part of the Cross Island Parkway in Queens as police warned motorists about standing water on roadways throughout the city.

In Lodi, New Jersey, flooding from the Saddle River inundated nearby roads.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered and widespread showers have dumped as much as 3 inches of rain in the tri-state area. See rain totals below:

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Fairfield: 3.52 in

Greenwich: 3.44 in

Bridgeport Airport: 3.31 in

Shelton: 3.26 in

Stamford: 3.13 in

Norwalk: 3.11 in

New Canaan: 3.09 in

Newtown: 3.03 in

Danbury: 2.95 in

1 N Stamford: 2.88 in

1 WNW Redding: 2.77 in

New Fairfield: 2.69 in

Brookfield: 2.65 in

Ridgefield: 2.46 in

Bethel: 2.11 in

Redding Ridge: 2.10 in

Sherman: 2.09 in

Redding: 2.02 in

Middlesex County

Moodus: 3.73 in

Durham: 3.24 in

Middletown: 3.08 in

Clinton: 3.06 in

Middlefield: 2.97 in

Westbrook: 2.31 in

3.3 N Moodus: 1.91 in

New Haven County

Prospect: 3.63 in

Seymour: 3.53 in

Stony Creek: 3.51 in

Wallingford: 3.49 in

Hamden: 3.22 in

North Port: 3.15 in

Branford: 3.12 in

Guilford: 3.12 in

Milford: 3.07 in

Woodbridge: 3.04 in

Meriden Airport: 2.96 in

Cheshire: 2.94 in

New Haven Airport: 2.92 in

Bethany: 2.80 in

Naugatuck: 2.72 in

Waterbury Airport: 2.66 in

Outer Island, Branford: 2.59 in

Madison Center 1.3 N: 2.50 in

Meriden: 2.49 in

East Haven: 2.15 in

New London County

Colchester:3.51 in

Lisbon: 2.69 in

Norwich: 2.65 in

Lyme: 2.22 in

New London: 2.21 in

Old Lyme: 2.21 in

Mystic: 2.02 in

Niantic: 2.02 in

Pawcatuck: 1.71 in

Waterford: 1.60 in

Groton Airport: 1.43 in

New Jersey

Bergen County

Hasbrouck Heights: 3.78 in

Lyndhurst: 3.59 in

New Milford: 3.39 in

Teterboro Airport: 3.28 in

Tenafly: 3.17 in

Leonia: 3.09 in

Lodi: 3.08 in

Bogota: 2.96 in

Fair Lawn: 2.94 in

North Arlington: 2.83 in

Bergenfield: 2.82 in

Ridgewood: 2.76 in

Franklin Lakes: 2.72 in

Westwood: 2.72 in

Paramus: 2.71 in

Hackensack: 2.66 in

Oakland: 2.66 in

Mahwah: 2.40 in

Emerson: 2.37 in

Park Ridge: 2.09 in

River Vale: 2.08 in

River Edge: 2.02 in

Ramsey: 1.91 in

Essex County

Cedar Grove: 3.45

Essex Fells: 3.18 in

West Caldwell: 3.00 in

SW Caldwell: 2.92 in

West Orange: 2.74 in

Caldwell: 2.49 in

Orange Reservoir: 2.48 in

Maplewood: 2.47 in

Montclair: 2.43 in

Livingston: 2.42 in

Millburn: 2.18 in

Hudson County

Harrison: 3.77 in

Kearny: 3.34 in

Secaucus: 3.21 in

Hoboken: 3.02 in

Jersey City: 1.92 in

Passaic County

Charlottesburg Reservoir: 2.88

Ringwood: 2.72 in

West Paterson: 2.68 in

Wayne: 2.56 in

Ringwood: 2.54 in

West Milford: 2.54 in

Oak Ridge Reservoir: 2.24 in

Hawthorne: 2.07 in

Union County

Newark Airport: 3.09 in

Cranford: 2.85 in

Westfield: 2.30 in

Mountainside: 2.09 in

Linden Airport: 2.07 in

New York

Bronx County

Fordham: 3.69 in

Harlem: 3.40 in

Kings County

South Slope: 3.17 in

Brooklyn: 3.16 in

Prospect Park: 3.16 in

Bay Ridge: 3.01 in

Public Brooklyn College: 2.94

Sheepshead Bay: 2.87 in

Dyker Heights: 2.74 in

Nassau County

East Meadow: 3.84 in

Syosset: 3.80 in

Great Neck: 3.78 in

Oyster Bay: 3.45 in

Manhasset Hills: 3.41 in

Hicksville: 3.37 in

Muttontown: 3.30 in

Levittown: 3.28 in

Bethpage: 3.16 in

Lido Beach: 3.10 in

Branchville: 3.05 in

North Massapequa: 3.03 in

East Rockaway: 3.00 in

Sea Cliff: 2.99 in

Merrick: 2.98 in

Levittown: 2.83 in

Wantagh: 2.75 in

Hewlett: 2.69 in

Bellmore: 2.54 in

Massapequa Park: 2.54 in

Valley Stream: 2.53 in

Massapequa: 2.50 in

Mineola: 2.34 in

Long Beach: 2.17 in

Freeport: 2.02 in

New York (Manhattan) County

Central Park: 3.66 in

Midtown Manhattan: 3.58 in

Washington Heights: 2.68 in

Battery Park: 2.35 in

Orange County

Middletown: 2.84 in

New Windsor: 2. 68 in

Cornwall on Hudson: 2.66

Warwick: 2.58 in

Vails Gate: 2.52 in

Otisville: 2.49 in

Salisbury Mills: 2.48 in

US Military Academy: 2.44 in

Montgomery Airport: 2.40 in

Tuxedo Park: 2.34 in

West Point: 2.24 in

Port Jervis: 2.05 in

Walden: 2.05 in

Harriman: 1.95 in

Washingtonville: 1.78 in

Chester: 1.70 in

Putnam County

Putnam Valley: 3.77 in

Lake Carmel: 2.94 in

Brewster: 2.67 in

Mahopac: 2.08 in

Putnam Valley: 1.99 in

Brewster Hill: 1.30 in

Queens County

Kew Garden Hills: 3.50 in

Ozone Park: 3.50 in

NYC/La Guardia: 3.47 in

Whitestone: 3.43 in

Little Neck 0.3 SE: 3.41 in

Bellerose: 3.33 in

NYC/JFK Airport: 3.13 in

Long Island City: 2.80 in

Beechhurst: 2.03 in

Richmond County

Staten Island: 3.32 in

College of Staten Island: 3.10 in

Annadale: 2.40 in

Rockland County

Stony Point: 2.66 in

Pomona: 2.63 in

Montebello: 2.61 in

Spring Valley: 2.46 in

Suffern: 2.44 in

1 NW Haverstraw: 2.32 in

Nanuet: 2.10 in

Blauvelt:1.91 in

Mount Ivy: 1.90 in

Suffolk County

Fort Salonga: 3.70 in

Centerport: 3.55 in

Northport: 3.50 in

1 N Setauket-East Seta: 3.45 in

Smithtown: 3.17 in

Stony Brook: 3.07 in

Dix Hills: 3.04 in

Saint James: 2.75 in

Kings Park: 2.61 in

East Setauket: 2.51 in

Ridge: 2.49 in

Old Field: 2.48 in

Upton: 2.42 in

Farmingdale Airport: 2.40 in

Islip Airport: 2.27 in

Blue Point: 2.22 in

Sayville: 2.19 in

Oakdale: 2.14 in

Selden: 2.13 in

West Gilgo Beach: 2.09 in

Terryville: 1.97 in

Shirley Airport: 1.81 in

Mattituck: 1.75 in

Calverton: 1.70 in

Patchogue 0.9 SE: 1.70 in

Mastic Beach: 1.59 in

Southold 1.58 in

Eastport: 1.57 in

Orient: 1.54 in

Hampton Bays: 1.28 in

Westhampton Airport: 1.27 in

Montauk Airport: 1.22 in

East Hampton: 1.14 in

Westchester County

Port Chester: 3.76 in

New Rochelle: 3.29 in

Hastings-on-hudson: 3.12 in

White Plains Airport: 3.01 in

Larchmont 1.1 NNE: 2.86 in

Mount Kisco: 2.81 in

Tarrytown: 2.76 in

Ossining: 2.66 in

Peekskill: 2.65 in

Midland Park: 2.64 in

Pleasantville: 2.62 in

1 S Peach Lake: 2.57 in

Rye: 2.55 in

Armonk: 2.50 in

Dobbs Ferry: 2.48 in

1 NW Rye: 2.48 in

Elmsford: 2.44 in

Somers: 2.40 in

Irvington: 2.35 in

Shrub Oak: 2.21 in

Yorktown Heights: 2.06 in

NYC flooding concerns

Part of 5th Avenue was blocked on Saturday after a massive tree next to Central Park was blown over, toppling cars sitting underneath it.

The NYPD and FDNY responded to a 911 call that brought them to Central Parkway West and West 65th Street, where they found cars submerged in water.

People walk in the street during heavy rain in the Manhattan borough of New York on March 23, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Video from an NYPD drone shows at least two people were rescued, according to the FDNY.

Several vehicles were damaged when mother nature took down a tree at East 93rd and 5th Avenue.

No one was hurt, according to the FDNY.

"Thank god it wasn't my car," a woman said.

NJ flooding concerns

Homeowners in New Jersey are fed up by these relentless storms that put them in danger of getting flooded out.

FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso was in North Bergen on West Side Avenue on Saturday where there was still some flooding. Formoso said the water receded and West Side Avenue reopened around 8:45 p.m.

Cars were stranded in floodwaters throughout parts of New Jersey.

Sunday forecast

Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high near 50.

The storm has pushed away from the East Coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.