NYC weather: Heavy rain causes flight delays, roadway advisories, flooding

A strong coastal storm is washing out most of New York City, Long Island, and parts of New Jersey leading to flooded roadways and flight cancelations.

Parts of Manhattan have already recorded over 3 inches of rainfall in the last six hours.

A Flood Watch is still in effect for the entire region for the rest of Saturday.

People walk in the street during heavy rain in the Manhattan borough of New York on March 23, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The NYPD issued an advisory for standing water on major roadways in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.

As of 5 p.m., nearly 400 flights in and out of JFK Airport were delayed, according to Flight Aware. At Newark, over 200 flights were delayed, and at LaGuardia Airport, 167 flights were delayed.

Rain has been falling across the New York City region much of Saturday and will only increase in intensity into the evening as the storm's center swirls just off the coast of New York City.

Once the heavy rains shift, strong wind gusts are predicted to move in.

Widespread rainfall totals will likely reach close to 4 inches with some areas receiving as much as 5 inches of rain under more intense rain bands and even some thunderstorms.

NYC roadway advisory

Heavy rain across NYC is also causing roadway flooding.

The NYPD issued an advisory for standing water on roadways in Queens, the Bronx, and Brooklyn.

Scattered and widespread showers have dumped as much as 3 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Bronx

Major Deegan Exprressway at West 234th Street

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Queens Expressway at Union Street, Cadman Plaza, and Brooklyn Bridge

Queens

Cross Island Parkway

Long Island Expressway

Grand Central Parkway

NEW YORK, NEW YORK -People walk through the rain in Union Square in Manhattan. New York City is expected to see lots of rain this weekend with moderate flooding forecasted. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Expand

Are there delays or cancellations at NJ, NY airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

As of 6 p.m., 21 flights have been canceled, and 178 flights have been delayed by an average of an hour and 50 minutes at LaGuardia Airport.

For more information from the FAA, click HERE

Newark Airport status

As of 6 p.m., 21 flights have been canceled, and 236 have been delayed

For more information from the FAA, click HERE

JFK Airport status

As of 6 p.m., 23 flights have been canceled, and 419 have been delayed by an average of two hours and two minutes at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The airport is currently experiencing departure delays of an average of 45 minutes.

For more information from the FAA, click HERE

Northeast Flood Alerts (FOX Weather)

Rain total so far: Flood watch

Parts of Manhattan have already recorded over 3 inches of rainfall in the last six hours.

The Manhattan NY Mesonet Station has recorded 3.06" of rain for this storm so far, 2.34" in the last 6 hours ( (4 p.m. Saturday).

This weekend's storm could lead to flooding concerns throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut as atmospheric moisture levels rise to 200-300% above average for this time of year.

Wind advisories along the Northeast will reach 40-50 mph leading to potential power outages and travel delays at the region’s busy airports.

Widespread rainfall totals will likely reach close to 4 inches with some areas receiving as much as 5 inches of rain under more intense rain bands and even some thunderstorms.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has already highlighted portions of coastal Long Island and New Jersey for a Level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Saturday.

However, there are concerns for a few rivers and streams, especially if there are higher rainfall amounts across Northeast New Jersey and Southern Connecticut, the National Weather Service said.

When will the rain stop?

Steady rains will last much of Saturday into the late evening, but even as the storm pulls away, gusty winds will linger into Sunday morning.

Some lingering flooding of rivers and streams is likely.

"The rain is going to be a quick mover," Van Dillen said. "It should be out by Sunday, but we're going to see some storms."

Sunday forecast

Partly cloudy. High near 50.

The storm is expected to push off the East Coast by Sunday, leading to a dry second half of the weekend across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic.