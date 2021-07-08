Heavy rain triggers flash floods in New York

article

As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the New York area, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in and around the city on Thursday.

Excessive runoff from rainfall is flooding urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, subway stations, as well as other poor drainage or low-lying spots, authorities said. The greatest impacts are expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

Several cars got stuck in rising water on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx. The NYPD and FDNY had to rescue several stranded motorists. Authorities also shut down parts of the FDR Drive because of flooding.

Videos posted to social media show sheets of water falling into subway platforms and flooding stations entrances.

"Due to flooding conditions, MTA train service may experience suspensions or disruptions throughout the city," officials said.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the entire forecast area for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning, which indicates a more imminent threat, is in effect for Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County and Passaic County in New Jersey; Westchester County, Nassau County, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn in New York; and Fairfield County in Connecticut.