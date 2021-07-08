Heavy rain triggers flash floods in New York

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:12 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Monroe County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Queens County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 5:06 PM EDT until THU 8:15 PM EDT, Bronx County, Westchester County, Bergen County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 2:10 PM EDT until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Dutchess County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Ulster County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:23 PM EDT until SUN 5:42 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Sussex County, Warren County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until THU 9:15 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Rockland County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Passaic County
Flood Advisory
from THU 4:22 PM EDT until THU 7:30 PM EDT, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until FRI 4:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:33 AM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Rip Current Statement
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Flood Advisory
from THU 5:38 PM EDT until THU 8:45 PM EDT, Nassau County, Suffolk County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 3:12 PM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Tropical Weather Statement
until FRI 1:45 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 9:57 AM EDT until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Sussex County, Warren County

Heavy rain triggers flash floods in New York

By FOX 5 NY Staff
New York City
Police rescued stranded motorists on the Major Deegan Expressway (I-87) in the Bronx, N.Y., Thursday, July 8, 2021. (NYPD Photo)

NEW YORK - As Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the New York area, heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in and around the city on Thursday.

Excessive runoff from rainfall is flooding urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, subway stations, as well as other poor drainage or low-lying spots, authorities said. The greatest impacts are expected Thursday night into Friday morning. 

Several cars got stuck in rising water on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx. The NYPD and FDNY had to rescue several stranded motorists. Authorities also shut down parts of the FDR Drive because of flooding.

Videos posted to social media show sheets of water falling into subway platforms and flooding stations entrances.

"Due to flooding conditions, MTA train service may experience suspensions or disruptions throughout the city," officials said. 

A Flash Flood Watch continues for the entire forecast area for Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. 

A Flash Flood Warning, which indicates a more imminent threat, is in effect for Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County and Passaic County in New Jersey; Westchester County, Nassau County, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn in New York; and Fairfield County in Connecticut.