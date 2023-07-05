NYC crime: At least 11 shot, 2 fatally, citywide since midnight

The NYPD said there have been at least 10 shootings since midnight across New York City, with the Bronx seeing at least six of them. Two of the 11 victims have died.

One of the shootings happened around 2:20 a.m. at 2256 Morris Ave. in the Fordham Heights section.

Police found an 18-year-old boy with a gun shot wound to the leg and a 19-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the hip.

The 18-year-old was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The 19-year-old was listed in stable condition.

Police said they have two male person of interests in custody in connection with the shooting. A firearm was also recovered.

According to FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses, the 18-year-old boy died in virtually the same spot as a 14-year-old boy, who was shot and killed at the end of November.

Moses said a friend of the 18-year-old told him he was a well-known drill rapper, which is notable considering November’s killing was over drill rap as well.

The 14-year-old boy, later identified as Prince Shabazz, was shot and killed back on Nov. 30 while walking down the street with his brother.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in front of 2249 Morris Ave.

Shabazz's brother, Supreme, was not injured.

Wednesday morning's shootings come following a violent July 4 weekend, with the Bronx taking the brunt of it.

Monday night, a shooting on Walton Avenue outside Joyce Kilmer Park in the Concourse section left three people injured: