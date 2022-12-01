14-year-old shot, killed while walking down Bronx street with brother

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night while walking down the street with his brother in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx, according to the New York City Police Department.

He has been identified as Prince Shabazz of E. Tremont St.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in front of 2249 Morris Ave.

Police say two male suspects came out from behind a car and shot the boy in the torso. EMS responded and transported him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shabazz's brother, Supreme, was not injured.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The suspects are described as dark complexion males, both in all black -- one with white sneakers and the other with yellow sneakers and a blue fanny pack.

Police have not confirmed reports that the shooting was connected to a drill rap video feud.

There are no arrests at this time.