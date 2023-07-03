NYC crime: Several shot amid violent July 4 weekend in the Bronx

It's already been a violent July 4 weekend across New York City, and the Bronx has taken the brunt of it so far:

Claremont Park shooting

According to the NYPD, three adult men were shot Monday morning inside a building near Claremont Park.

Two of the three victims, ages 28 and 34, suffered life-threatening injuries. The other victim, 31, suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Mount Hope shooting

About half a mile away in the Mount Hope section, police said four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were shot Sunday around 9:45. p.m.

The girl was struck in her shoulder. She and the other three victims of the shooting are all expected to make full recoveries.

Authorities don’t have anyone in custody.

Riverbank State Park shooting

Police are also still looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday inside Riverbank State Park.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:40 p.m. and found the teen, who’d been shot multiple times, on the walkway near the basketball court.

Clark Pena took slow deep breaths, sitting feet away from where he was during a moment he’s still processing -- one he wishes he could unsee.

"It hurts. It hurts to see a life loss," said the year-long public advocate.

It’s a life lost he hoped he and a responding officer could save, replaying the images and sounds of the tragedy repeatedly.

They tried chest compressions and applied a tourniquet, but the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Norwood shooting

A five-year-old girl continues to recover from her injuries after she was shot inside a car Friday night in the Norwood section at a vigil for a man who had been shot and killed a day earlier.

Acting Police Commissioner Ed Caban visited her and her parents Sunday at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore.

"I have children of my own, and I know how I would feel if something happened to my children," Caban said. "I think any parent could relate to that. So I’m here first and foremost as a parent to show support."