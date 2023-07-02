Teen shot, killed playing basketball at Riverbank State Park

Following a deadly shooting, a police unit stood parked for patrol at Riverbank State Park Sunday.

It’s a welcomed presence watching families, athletes and residents enjoying the space that up until Saturday had been peaceful and pleasant. But then the murder of a 15-year-old boy stripped the park of its innocent appeal.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:40 that evening and found the teen who’d been shot multiple times on the walkway near the basketball court.

Clark Pena took slow deep breaths, sitting feet away from where he was, during a moment he’s still processing, one he wishes he could unsee.

"It hurts. It hurts to see a life loss," said the year-long public advocate.

It’s a life lost he hoped he and an officer could save, replaying the images and sounds of the tragedy repeatedly.

"I hear five to six shots. I observed family members running from the area, running towards me and yelling, ‘Oh my gosh someone’s shot, someone’s shot,’" Pena recalled.

He spotted the 15-year-old face down bleeding as the crowd full of families with children ran for safety.

He and a responding officer tried chest compressions, applied a tourniquet, but the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"He was a 15-year-old child. He was doing the right thing in the park, playing, and that’s something that really hurts," Pena told FOX 5.

The life-altering experience leaves the advocate asking himself some tough questions that before Saturday weren't questions at all.

"What are we doing? What are we doing? To making a difference? Are we wasting our time?" questioned Pena.

Police are still on the search for the teen’s killer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives or Crime Stoppers.