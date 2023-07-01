5-year-old-girl shot in the Bronx, search for suspect continues

A five-year-old girl is in a stable condition at a hospital in the Bronx. According to the NYPD, the child was shot in the back.

"So sad," said one woman reacting to the news. " It breaks my heart," said another woman.

The NYPD said a call for help just after 7 p.m. yesterday brought them to East 213th Street and White Plains Road, where they found the five year-old with a bullet in her back.

According to witnesses, the girl was with her father inside a vehicle in front of a home before she was shot.

The home is located on East 214th near Holland avenue. There, a memorial was underway, reportedly for a young man who was shot dead on Thursday.

It’s unclear if the child and her dad were driving by or attending that memorial, but witnesses say shots were fired.

The child was hit by a bullet as she was sitting in her car seat according to police

The father reportedly drove to the scene looking for help as he was gripping his daughter according to witnesses

The child was taken to Montefiore Medical Center in a police vehicle.

No arrest so far. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD crime stoppers tip line.