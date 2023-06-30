5-year-old girl shot while sitting in car in the Bronx: NYPD

A 5-year-old girl is said to be in stable condition after she was shot while sitting in a car in the Bronx on Friday evening.

Authorities say the girl, who was sitting in a car seat, was struck by a bullet just after 7 p.m. in the Olinville section, on White Plains Road and East 213th Street.

The victim was taken to Montefiore Hospital.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Currently, no arrests have been made and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.