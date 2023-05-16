Expand / Collapse search

Drill rap artists, Sheff G, Sleepy Hollow busted in NYPD gang takedown

By
Published 
Brooklyn
FOX 5 NY

Major gang takedown in Brooklyn with drill rap connection

32 alleged gang members of Brooklyn-based gangs were charged with 140 counts, including conspiracy to commit crime. FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers has the story.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - More than 30 alleged gang members of Brooklyn-based gangs were charged with 140 counts, including conspiracy to commit crime. 

Two popular drill artists, Sheff G and Sleepy Hollow along with 30 other men and women are charged in a sweeping gang murder conspiracy case.

The Brooklyn DA says they allegedly used money from their music careers for guns and to offer bounties on the heads of the rival gang members. 

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers had an exclusive look inside the NYPD investigation that helped build the case. 

22 teams made up of the NYPD's gun violence suppression division and the warrant squad were briefed about the case. 

The case stretches back 4 years over the coming hours, they took alleged 8 Trey gang members into custody, some were already behind bars like Michael Williams, better known as Sheff G who previously pleaded guilty to gun possession, was booked on new charges.

Police say he controlled the streets even though he was locked down. 

The detectives and officers from the NYPD's gun violence suppression division and warrant squad have all gotten their assignments.

Over 200 of them will be fanning out to take these suspects, who've been pre-indicted in very serious allegations. 

They took the suspects not already incarcerated into custody with a single shot being fired. 

Crime in the City full episode: May 12, 2023

A look at some of the more notable crimes across the New York City area this week, including two cases of stolen dogs, a knife-wielding thief in Home Depot, a 16-year-old girl shot in the head, and one resident's battle against illegal police parking in his neighborhood.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says the gang members used more than 30 guns to threaten or eliminate their rivals. 

The DA says charges include murder, attempted murder, weapons possession and other crimes. 

In total, Gonzalez says there was one murder, four attempted murders, and 12 non-fatal shootings. 