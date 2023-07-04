NYC crime: Triple shooting continues violent July 4 weekend in the Bronx

A 13-year-old boy was shot Tuesday in Harlem in the latest shooting following a violent weekend across New York City, with the Bronx taking the brunt of it so far, the NYPD said.

This shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at 310 W143rd St.

According to police, the boy was hit in the ankle. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have yet to be made.

Triple shooting in Concourse

Monday night, a shooting on Walton Avenue outside Joyce Kilmer Park in the Concourse section left three people injured:

A 24-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the leg.

A 44-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

All were taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have yet to be made.

5-year-old girl shot in Olinville

The NYPD has identified a pair of suspects wanted in connection to the June 30 shooting of a 5-year-old girl.

Austin Morrishow, 25, and Curtis White, 26, are both wanted as suspects in the shooting.

According to authorities, the two suspects were seen brandishing guns and opening fire near E 213th St. and White Plains Road in the Olinville section.

The victim was sitting with her father inside a car in front of a home when she was struck by a bullet.

Police said there was a memorial underway nearby, reportedly for a young man who was fatally shot last week.

Arrest made in Riverbank State Park shooting

Police have made an arrest in the Saturday killing of 15-year-old Wesley Vasquez inside Riverbank State Park in Hamilton Heights.

According to police, Anibal Cruz, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police responded to the shooting around 6:40 p.m. and found the teen, who’d been shot multiple times, on the walkway near the basketball court.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.