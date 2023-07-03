Suspects identified in shooting of 5-year-old girl in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD has identified a pair of suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 5-year-old girl in the Bronx on June 30.

Austin Morrishow, 25, and Curtis White, 26, are both wanted as suspects in the shooting.

According to authorities, the two suspects were seen brandishing guns and opening fire near East 213th Street and White Plains Road in the Olinville section.

The victim was sitting with her father inside a car in front of a home when she was struck by a bullet.

Police say there was a memorial underway nearby, reportedly for a young man who was shot dead last week.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.