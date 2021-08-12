NYC cooling centers open; Petco offers pet-friendly places to cool off

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for all of New York City so the city has implemented some measures to help New Yorkers and their pets beat the heat during this latest wave of sweltering weather.

The city's 369 cooling centers are open; 121 of them have extended hours, city officials said. Many of the cooling centers are pet-friendly but the mayor said a new partnership began this year to help even more pets stay cool.

"We've got something else going on, which is great — a partnership with Petco. And I want to thank Petco for this. At any of their stores, you can bring your pets. If you want to just cool off your pet, you can go to a Petco store and they'll be ready to help you out," Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference at the Emergency Management Department. "And a lot of pet owners, a lot of animal welfare activists have called for measures like this. So, we're happy to be doing it."

You can find a cooling center near you by either checking out the interactive NYC Cooling Center Finder or calling 311, 212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or 212-504-4115 for TTY.

RELATED: Dangerously hot weather envelopes New York area

"This is not just a regular August hot day. It's very hot out there. And we want to make sure that all New Yorkers stay safe," Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said. "We obviously have the hydrant spray caps that have been installed by the fire department and Department of Environmental Protection across the city. And we have over 700 city parks that have misters or sprinkler systems that people can go and cool off."

The city's Parks Department's free outdoor pools have extended hours to help New Yorkers beat the heat . The pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters | Get the Fox 5 Weather App

Extreme heat is one of the most significant hazards facing New York City. New Yorkers are especially vulnerable to extreme heat-related hazards during the summer months.

"What we're experiencing is serious," de Blasio said. "This is not unfortunately something that is only going to be occasional given what we're seeing all around the world. The really horrible crisis with our climate is bearing down on us."

"Use an air conditioner during hot weather and heat emergencies, even if it is only for a few hours," NYC Emergency Management said. "In New York City, most heat-related deaths occur after exposure to heat in homes without air conditioners."

The following people are most at risk:

Elderly persons and small children are mostly affected

Persons who are overweight/obese

Persons on certain medications or drugs

"Air conditioning is the best way to stay safe and healthy when it is hot outside, but some vulnerable people do not have an air conditioner or do not turn it on when they need it," NYC Emergency Management states on the Beat the Heat website . "Encourage them to use air conditioning. Help them get to an air-conditioned place if they cannot stay cool at home. Make sure they are drinking enough water."

For more information on how to stay safe during periods of excessive heat, visit health.ny.gov.

Weather Resources

Follow the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter