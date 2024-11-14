NY, NJ wildfires latest: When will the fire danger subside? Updates, forecast

The Brief On Wednesday night, the FDNY fought two stubborn wildfires in Upper Manhattan and Queens, as dangerously dry conditions endured across the region. The FDNY has responded to 229 brush fires in the city in the last two weeks, the highest ever in a two-week period. New Jersey’s governor Phil Murphy declared a drought warning. The Jennings Creek fire, located on the New Jersey-New York border in Passaic and Orange counties, is 50% contained, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.



FDNY firefighters have been working around clock to contain multiple wildfires in Manhattan and Queens as dry conditions continued to fuel the flames.

The FDNY deployed around 140 firefighters to battle a blaze in Manhattan's Inwood Park.

Crews have been there since the fire broke out at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. According to officials, the fire was located on a steep, heavily wooded hill, which created challenging terrain for crews to traverse.

"This particular terrain is a lot more difficult than what we're used to operate in or train in," Chief of FDNY Fire Operations, Kevin Woods said. "Again, 150 plus feet to climb up that hill with hose lines is extremely dangerous for us, and our firefighters."

No injuries have been reported.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has reported progress on the Jennings Creek Fire, with containment up to 50% as of Thursday morning and more than 2,000 acres burned.

The fire is burning in Passaic County, New Jersey, and Orange County, New York, and has roads and state parks closed.

The agency reported that firefighters were actively engaging the fire, and firefighting tactics were holding the line.

Hundreds of first responders, including volunteers and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers, have been working to strengthen existing fire lines between the fire and nearby populated areas.

In a post on X, formally Twitter, NY Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a statewide burn ban that went into effect on Wednesday.

"New Yorkers: It is critical to avoid any outdoor burning at this time," the post read. "Remember to report any fires immediately to authorities, stay alert, and monitor your local forecast and law enforcement alerts.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the governor said officials were "currently managing 11 confirmed wildfires statewide."

The drought declaration by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asked people to take voluntary conservation steps, like shorter showers, turning the faucet off while brushing teeth, and waiting until the dishwasher is full to run it. But it stopped short of mandatory water usage restrictions, which would be included in the event of a drought emergency, the highest alert the government can impose.

New Jersey is not yet at the point where communities are in danger of running out of water for drinking or fighting fires. And the state wants to prevent things from reaching that point.

"Please take this seriously," Murphy said. "We have a very dry winter ahead of us."

The dry weather has brought a spate of brush and woodland fires to a part of the country that rarely has to deal with them on this level.

No homes have been damaged, but Greg McLaughlin, an administrator with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, said rugged hill terrain, coupled with few road access points, were making it difficult to fight the blaze from the ground. Water-dropping helicopters were being used in both states. And firefighters in New York took advantage of changing wind directions Wednesday by starting a controlled line of fires to burn away underbrush and leaves that could serve as fuel.

Two major reservoirs in New Jersey were at 51% and 45% of capacity on Wednesday, enough to keep the taps flowing, but low enough to cause concern for what might happen with additional weeks or months of low rainfall. One river that is a supplemental source of drinking water was at 14% of normal.

Still, the fire has spread to 5,000 acres across New York and New Jersey, Hochul said, and threatens several structures, including two homes in New Jersey and eight buildings in the Long Pond Ironworks Historic District.

In order to find and fight many of the fires, crews must navigate a maze of dense forests, country roads, lakes and steep hills. Trees there have dropped most of their leaves onto parched ground, masking potential danger, authorities said. And Tuesday's windy conditions made the fight even more difficult for crews.

Drought conditions have sparked hundreds of fires throughout the Tri-State area since Oct. 1, and this weekend, New York City residents reported smelling smoke and seeing hazy skies. At least one person, an 18-year-old Ramapo High School student and New York State Parks' employee, was killed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

School closures

The Greenwood Lake Union School District announced an emergency declaration and schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

"There will be no transportation provided for any resident children of Greenwood Lake to any educational location (ES, MS, Chester Academy, Warwick High, private schools, special education outside placements, etc)," the Greenwood Lake Union School District said on their website.

According to the National Weather Service, an elevated Fire Weather Risk will pick back up on Friday for this part of the Interstate 95 corridor and last through Sunday.

"The winds may relax a little bit, but it's still dry," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "You can't let your guard down."

