NY, NJ Police increase security after 'Day of Hate' social media posts

The NYPD and law enforcement agencies from across the region say they are increasing security efforts after chatter online that Saturday is being declared a "Day of Hate" by neo-Nazi groups.

"I'm tired as an American of all the gate and discourse that goes on, and I don't understand why it has to be that way," said Jason Shames, CEO of the Jewish Federation, Northern New Jersey.

Shames' concern comes admits recent anti-Semitic attacks. Last month, the FBI arrested a 26-year-old man for throwing a flammable object at a synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

RELATED: Neo-Nazis harass Broadway theater guests

In New York City, anti-gay incidents have raised concerns as well, with the NYPD arresting and charging a 30-year-old woman with 3 hate crimes for setting a Pride flag on fire at a Manhattan restaurant.

RELATED: Pride flag set on fire outside SoHo restaurant

Local law enforcement is asking the community to alert them of any hate-related incidents.

"I have directed @nyspolice & @NYSDHSESto closely monitor the safety of Jewish communities this Shabbat," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet. "While there are no credible threats to New Yorkers at this time, we will remain vigilant. My top priority is the safety of New Yorkers."

Authorities say that they have not received any specific threats, but are prepared, just in case.