NY lawmakers reach $212B budget that includes sports betting, taxing wealthiest

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers reached a new budget deal in Albany late Tuesday.

The governor saying COVID devastated the state economy and now this budget provides money for re-building New York. It also will legalize mobile sports betting and raise taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers.

"It does a lot to not only fill in the gaps that have been exposed that we had to cut back on because of the pandemic but it also makes really important investments in the social safety nets," said State senator Andrew Gounardes.

This budget includes more than $29B in aid for schools. $29B for public and private green economy investments and nearly $2.5B for rent and homeowner relief.

The deal also allocates $2.4B for child care and $1B for small business recovery.

"The budget enacts tax increases for the wealthiest New Yorkers and corporations making New York the highest taxed state in the nation which increases the chance that New Yorkers leave and take their tax dollars with them," said Andrew Rein of the Citizens Budget Commission.

Republican State Senator Anthony Palumbo, who represents Long Island, also opposes new taxes.

He says New York is getting a windfall from the federal government and doesn't need this massive spending bill.

"It's really somewhat offensive to me because I think that this is a bunch of pet projects and a bunch of different programs that have nothing to do with the pandemic nothing to do with bringing New York businesses back, " said Palumbo.