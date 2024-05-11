Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic on Manhattan Bridge

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the Manhattan Bridge Saturday evening, blocking traffic on the upper-level westbound lanes, New York 511 reported.

Images posted to X show protesters breaking through police barriers to overtake the bridge. It is unclear if arrests were made. It is also unclear where protesters were headed.

Gaza protesters demonstrate at Brooklyns Barclays Center

Demonstrators originally gathered near Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas War in October, Gaza protesters have stopped traffic on major New York City thoroughfares and disrupted large-scale events, like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Pro-Palestinian groups have demanded a ceasefire and called for an end to the killing of thousands of people in Gaza.