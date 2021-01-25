Icy conditions expected in New York area Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the New York City area for Tuesday, Jan. 26, because a mix of snow, sleet, or freezing rain could make the roads icy and dangerous.

The advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. through the rest of the day in parts of southeast New York, northeast New Jersey, and southern Connecticut. A wintry mix of light rain, sleet, and snow will begin early Tuesday morning, continue intermittently throughout the day, and become steady by the evening commute.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," NWS said in the advisory. "The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute."

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory due to the forecast.

"We are expecting a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow that will cause messy road conditions on Tuesday," Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell said in a statement. "We urge all New Yorkers to exercise caution. If you must travel, consider using public transportation and allow for extra travel time."

New York City could get an inch of snow, up to half an inch of sleet and rain, and potentially a thin coating of freezing rain in the afternoon and early evening.

The storm system is expected to be stronger and last longer in parts of upstate New York. The Catskills and the Adirondacks could get several inches of snow. That prompted Gov. Andrew Cuomo to direct state agencies to prepare emergency vehicles and other machinery ahead of the storm.

"State agencies are preparing emergency response assets and will assist any locality in need," Cuomo said in a statement. "On the individual level, I am urging all New Yorkers to be smart and know the weather before you head out on the roadways."

