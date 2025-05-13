NJ Transit riders brace for possible strike this week as travel nightmare continues

The Brief A potential NJ Transit strike could begin as early as Friday, threatening to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of riders across New Jersey. Travel issues are piling up statewide, with massive delays at Newark Airport and sinkhole-related lane closures on I-80 now extended until June 25. NJ Transit is urging commuters to work from home and make backup plans, as contract talks with locomotive engineers remain unresolved.



With a potential NJ Transit strike just days away, New Jersey residents are facing a cascade of travel disruptions—from grounded planes to crumbling highways.

What we know:

NJ Transit riders may face a system-wide disruption as soon as Friday, as the union representing NJ Transit locomotive engineers has not reached an agreement with management.

Negotiations have reportedly become so tense that both sides were called to Washington, D.C., to meet with the National Mediation Board in a last-ditch effort to reach a deal.

Meanwhile, NJ Transit has canceled its special service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

The strike would also affect West of Hudson Metro-North riders on the Pascack Valley and Port Jervis lines, meaning no service on those lines.

The agency is asking commuters to work from home if possible and to begin forming contingency plans now.

Big picture view:

The trains aren't the only problem commuters in the Garden State are facing.

Drivers on I-80 are still dealing with lane closures caused by sinkholes. The previously announced repair completion date has been delayed—again—with a new target of June 25.

Over at Newark Liberty Airport, travelers have experienced repeated ground stops. The airport has lost communication with aircraft multiple times, resulting in cancellations and delays stretching more than four hours in some cases.

What's next:

Representatives for NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers are scheduled to meet Monday in Washington, D.C. to try and get the contract deal over the line.

Meanwhile, various contingency plans have been set up for commuters, including shuttle buses running from Secaucus Junction and the PNC Arts Center.

Unless an agreement is reached soon, the NJ Transit strike could begin on Friday.