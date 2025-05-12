Ground delay at Newark airport due to 'staffing and technology issues'

The Brief A ground delay has been put in place at Newark Liberty International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration is citing "staffing and technology issues" as the reasoning. The ground delay comes a day after a 45-minute-long ground stop.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has instituted a ground delay at Newark Liberty International Airport, citing "runway construction at Newark and staffing and technology issues at Philadelphia TRACON."

Ground delay

What we know:

The ground delay comes a day after a 45-minute-long ground stop at Newark airport on May 11, which had been put in place after an air traffic control equipment outage – that outage was one of three recent incidents. The other two outages occurred on April 28 and May 9.

Flight tracking website FlightAware reported at least 50 delays and 80 cancellations at the airport as of 1 p.m.

Proposed solutions

What they're saying:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is planning to hold a meeting with every single airline that does business at Newark airport to discuss flight cuts.

He also said that a new communications line is being built to link Newark airport directly to Philadelphia TRACON.