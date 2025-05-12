NJ Transit service to MetLife Stadium suspended for two upcoming concerts

article

The Brief NJ Transit will not be operating train or bus service to MetLife Stadium for two upcoming Shakira concerts. The suspended service is due to an anticipated strike by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. NJ Transit and the union were summoned by the National Mediation Board to attempt to reach an agreement.



Suspended service

What we know:

MetLife Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 50,000 for most concerts, typically advises ticket holders to use public transit to travel to the stadium.

That will present an issue now that NJ Transit has suspended bus and rail service to the arena on the days of the upcoming Shakira shows.

NJ Transit reports that around 800,000 passengers take NJ Transit buses and trains on an average day.

Timeline:

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) rejected a labor agreement between union leadership and NJ Transit about two weeks ago. A strike could begin as early as May 16.

NJ Transit has drawn up a contingency plan to accommodate a limited number of commuters, but is advising that those who can avoid using the public transit services do so.

The National Mediation Board (NMB) summoned the BLET and NJ Transit to Washington D.C. to attempt to reach a contract settlement. NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri said in a statement: "We want to thank the National Mediation Board for convening today’s meeting. We found the discussion to be constructive and look forward to continuing negotiations in good faith. To respect the collective bargaining process, we will not be sharing any additional details publicly at this time."