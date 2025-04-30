Possible NJ Transit strike: How your commute could change
NEW JERSEY - New Jersey Transit has put out a warning to commuters about a strike that could happen as early as May 16.
Potential union strike could halt rail services
What we know:
The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) voted to reject a labor agreement between NJ Transit and union leadership. The union is calling for a strike that could begin as early as May 16 – rail service would be affected for more than 350,000 commuters.
NJ Transit has drawn up a contingency plan to try and accommodate a limited number of commuters, but has also advised limiting travel to "essential purposes only."
What You Need To Know:
The transit service said it will offer shuttle services to PATH trains and New York City at four key regional Park & Ride lots:
- Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York
- PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York
- Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH
- Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station
NJ Transit is also adding capacity to existing bus routes near rail stations during peak hours:
- Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes
- North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes
- Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes
- Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus routes
- Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes
- Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes
- Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes
The plan in its entirety can be found on NJ Transit's website. Commuters are encouraged to check the site often for updates.
NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri will continue to negotiate with the union's leadership.
Breaking a 40-year streak
Timeline:
The last railroad strike against NJ Transit was in 1983. A strike was averted in 2016, when an agreement was reached hours before the deadline.
The union's previous contract expired in 2019, leading to a collective bargaining standstill that lasted years. A tentative deal was reached March 6, but the agreement still required ratification from the union.
The BLET "overwhelmingly rejected" the contract offer earlier this month.
The BLET refused the tentative contract, prompting the potential strike.
"Our members are angry… we have gone without a raise since 2019, during a period of high inflation and throughout the pandemic that claimed some of our coworkers," said Tom Haas, BLET’s general chairman.
The BLET is also posting updates regarding the strike on its website.
The Source: This article includes reporting from NJ Transit and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.