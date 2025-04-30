Possible NJ Transit strike: How your commute could change

The Brief The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen refused a tentative contract. A strike that would affect rail service could begin as early as May 16. The last railroad strike against NJ Transit was in 1983



New Jersey Transit has put out a warning to commuters about a strike that could happen as early as May 16.

Potential union strike could halt rail services

What we know:

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) voted to reject a labor agreement between NJ Transit and union leadership. The union is calling for a strike that could begin as early as May 16 – rail service would be affected for more than 350,000 commuters.

NJ Transit has drawn up a contingency plan to try and accommodate a limited number of commuters, but has also advised limiting travel to "essential purposes only."

What You Need To Know:

The transit service said it will offer shuttle services to PATH trains and New York City at four key regional Park & Ride lots:

Secaucus Junction to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel to Port Authority Bus Terminal, New York

Hamilton Rail Station to Newark Penn Station PATH

Woodbridge Center Mall to Harrison PATH Station

NJ Transit is also adding capacity to existing bus routes near rail stations during peak hours:

Northeast Corridor: 108, 112, 115 and 129 bus routes

North Jersey Coast Line: 116 and 133/135 bus routes

Raritan Valley Line: 112 and 113 bus routes

Morris & Essex Lines: 107 bus routes

Montclair-Boonton Lines: 193 and 324 bus routes

Main/Bergen County Lines: 145, 163, 164 and 190 bus routes

Pascack Valley Line: 163, 164 and 165 bus routes

The plan in its entirety can be found on NJ Transit's website. Commuters are encouraged to check the site often for updates.

NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri will continue to negotiate with the union's leadership.

"Our focus remains on preventing [a stoppage] altogether," — NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri

Breaking a 40-year streak

Timeline:

The last railroad strike against NJ Transit was in 1983. A strike was averted in 2016, when an agreement was reached hours before the deadline.

The union's previous contract expired in 2019, leading to a collective bargaining standstill that lasted years. A tentative deal was reached March 6, but the agreement still required ratification from the union.

The BLET "overwhelmingly rejected" the contract offer earlier this month.

The BLET refused the tentative contract, prompting the potential strike.

"Our members are angry… we have gone without a raise since 2019, during a period of high inflation and throughout the pandemic that claimed some of our coworkers," said Tom Haas, BLET’s general chairman.

"We earn less than our peers at other commuter railroads that share the same platforms." — BLET General Chairman Tom Haas

The BLET is also posting updates regarding the strike on its website.