New York Air Quality Alert canceled as blue skies return

It was all blue skies and sunshine Friday afternoon at gantry plaza state park in Long Island City, a stark difference from Wednesday’s, seemingly apocalyptic scene.

Parkgoers say they wouldn't even think about sitting outside two days ago.

"Wednesday was insane. I was in Midtown around 1 PM, and it was just like yellow, fog everywhere," one woman told Fox5.

Canadian wildfires, burning hundreds of miles away, blanketed the city and tri-state area in a thick, orange haze, erasing the city skyline and reviving COVID-era masks.

Although air quality levels are nearing back to normal, there are still air quality concerns for New Yorkers.

But that was not keeping some people inside.

"It’s like night and day. Today it’s clear it’s nice out you can’t smell anything," one man told us.

At one point Wednesday, NYC’s air quality index reached a staggering 484 out of 500, making New York the most polluted city in the world.

Fast-forward to today, most outdoor activities have resumed, but there’s still a sense of uncertainty lingering in the air.

Forecasts show the New York City area, Long Island and Western New York regions will still experience air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including pregnant women.

The city health department is advising those at risk to avoid strenuous, outdoor activities.

Meantime, Governor Hochul is deploying a team of Forest Rangers to Quebec to help fight the wildfires

Lt. Scott Jackson says, there are some concerns over the dry conditions in New York and surrounding states.

The team of experts will be deployed for two weeks.

Back in New York City, public schools will reopen to in-person classes on Monday.