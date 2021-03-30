New York lawmakers take up marijuana legalization bill

Lawmakers in New York are set to debate and consider a bill Tuesday that would legalize marijuana sales to people over the age of 21.

Legislative leaders in the state Senate are expected to start debating the bill around 3 p.m. and then vote later in the evening. The Assembly is expected to take up the bill on Tuesday as well, after the Senate.

If the legislation passes, as it is expected to, New York would become the 16th state to legalize marijuana sales to adults.

On Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top Democrats in the Assembly and Senate announced they'd reached a deal to expand the state's existing medical marijuana program, allow individual New Yorkers to grow six plants for personal consumption, and set up a licensing and taxation system for recreational sales.

Dried marijuana (DEA file)

This deal followed years of failed attempts to make adult use of cannabis legal in the state.

The legislation would expunge the criminal records of tens of thousands of New Yorkers found guilty of possession. Also, the state would devote 40% of legalized marijuana revenues to helping the state's urban and rural poor start businesses in their communities, earmarking another 20% for drug treatment and education.

Advertisement

Dispensaries would open within 18 months or so but maturing the legal marketplace could take a few more years.

With The Associated Press