NY accepting applications to sell recreational pot
New York state has started accepting applications to open its first recreational pot shops.
Is teen vaping a gateway to cannabis use?
A recent study found that adolescents who use e-cigarettes are over three times more likely to move on to marijuana.
Half of Americans think marijuana is bad for society, poll finds
Nearly half of American adults, 48%, report ever trying marijuana. That’s up from 4% when Gallup first asked about it 1969.
NYPD cracking down on trucks selling marijuana
The NYPD is cracking down on weed trucks they say are operating in the city illegally but some businesses insist they're not breaking any laws.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state.
NBA's Iman Shumpert arrested at DFW Airport with a 'sizeable' amount of marijuana
Shumpert was charged with possession of more than 4 ounces, but less than 5 pounds of marijuana.
NJ cannabis licensees face exorbitant rent demands
Some would-be cannabis entrepreneurs who have already obtained a license from New Jersey are now having trouble finding affordable retail space. Turns out, the minute you say "marijuana," landlords jack up their asking rent.
Ice T to open marijuana dispensary in Jersey City
Actor, rapper, and New Jersey native Ice T is going into the legal marijuana business in Jersey City — and he needs workers. His dispensary, a partnership with The Medicine Woman founder Charis B, wants to hire former cannabis offenders from the area.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
New York recreational marijuana sales set to begin by end of 2022
New York is one step closer to opening its first recreational marijuana dispensaries, with people with prior pot convictions at the front of the line to apply for licenses.
Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Biden with ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ weed strain
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has always been a well-known critic of United States presidents including Donald Trump.
NYPD walks back decision to end random marijuana testing for officers
An earlier statement from the NYPD had claimed that the marijuana testing policy was ending but by the evening, the apparent decision was being walked back.
Recreational marijuana use linked to increased chance of ER, hospitalization, study finds
Acute trauma was the most common cause, followed by respiratory health reasons and gastrointestinal issues.
NY legal marijuana: Marketing rules released
New York officials don't want cannabis companies to market marijuana products using cartoons or other things that might appeal to children.
Study: Four-year college students drink more alcohol; two-year students use pot more
More research is needed to understand why, but “perceptions of peer use” could be a contributing factor, researchers said.
NJ legal cannabis: Police chiefs want cops banned from using weed
The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police wants the state to ban off-duty officers from using marijuana. Some municipalities have already said they will ignore state law and fire any cop who tests positive for cannabis.
NY lawmakers propose bills to decriminalize, study psychedelics
Activists and advocates say emerging research shows many potential medical uses for the drugs, including treating addiction, depression, PTSD, and more.
Second day of NJ recreational marijuana sales comes to a close
There were long lines and lots of sales as day two of recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey is officially in the books.
NJ cannabis legalization: Off-duty cops can use weed, official says
New Jersey's attorney general says the state's new legal weed law doesn't prohibit cops from using cannabis while off-duty. But the mayor of Jersey City said he will fire any cop who tests positive at any time.
500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20
Dozens of packages of weed were scattered across several lanes of highway.