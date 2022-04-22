NJ cannabis licensees face exorbitant rent demands

Some would-be cannabis entrepreneurs who have already obtained a license from New Jersey are now having trouble finding affordable retail space. Turns out, the minute you say "marijuana," landlords jack up their asking rent.

Ice T to open marijuana dispensary in Jersey City

Actor, rapper, and New Jersey native Ice T is going into the legal marijuana business in Jersey City — and he needs workers. His dispensary, a partnership with The Medicine Woman founder Charis B, wants to hire former cannabis offenders from the area.