Queens weed shops spark outrage in Nassau County

Officials in Nassau County are pushing for new legislation to create buffer zones between marijuana dispensaries and municipalities that have oped out of the state's legal marijuana program after a legal marijuana dispensary opened just feet from the county line.

Nassau County marijuana laws not deterring Queens shops

What we know:

In 2021, Nassau County, which includes the towns of Hempstead and North Hempstead, opted out of New York State’s legal marijuana program. However, Queens, which did not opt out, has seen an increasing number of legal dispensaries opening near the border with Nassau County.

One such shop, Green Flower Wellness, is located right on the county line, drawing criticism from local leaders who argue that it undermines their decision to ban recreational marijuana sales.

The other side:

Supporters of the dispensary, including Green Flower Wellness manager Sid Patel, insist the business is operating legally.

"We’re following the law," Patel said. "We’re doing everything responsibly and by the books. From cultivation to packaging, distribution, and retail, all of those categories have been licensed through the state."

Meanwhile, the Office of Cannabis Management has stated that Nassau County’s opt-out provision "only applies within their boundaries and does not impact neighboring areas." Current policies prohibit dispensaries from opening near schools and religious institutions, but they do not restrict how close they can be to towns that have opted out.

Push for buffer zone

In response, New York State Senator Jack Martins (R-NY) has introduced legislation to require a quarter-mile buffer zone around communities that have opted out.

"Not in our backyard. Not so close to our communities," Martins said.

North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena also criticized the state’s approach to legalizing cannabis, arguing that the legislation was rushed through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This legislation was passed during COVID. It was forced through. We need help," DeSena said.

What's next:

While the debate continues, Green Flower Wellness remains open for business, and more dispensaries are expected to open in Queens.