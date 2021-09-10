New pandemic rules for NYC restaurants, city workers, schools go into effect Monday

From restaurants to schools and new requirements for city workers, big changes are coming to New York City on Monday in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

On Monday, city inspectors will begin enforcing the vaccine mandate at restaurants. Diners will be required to show proof of vaccination for indoor dining at all eateries in the city as part of COVID safety rules outlined by the city. However, Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that fines will not be imported, at least not immediately.

Meanwhile, the city still finds itself at odds with the city's police unions over-vaccination of officers. Unvaccinated members of the NYPD will have to provide a negative COVID test or be sent home without pay or be tested weekly for the virus. Anyone who refuses either will not be allowed to work and will not be paid.

The rest of the city's workers are also expected to return to office buildings at 100% capacity on Monday, however, they also will have to show proof of at least one dose of the vaccine or be subjected to weekly testing. According to recent data, only 65% of the city's workers have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Public schools also reopen Monday. Teachers went back to classrooms on Thursday to prepare, but the city remains at odds with the teachers' union over the fate of teachers who are unvaccinated and do not have a medical or religious exemption to taking the vaccine. The city is requiring all DoE employees to get a least one vaccine dose by September 27th.

While Mayor de Blasio has said that he does not want to fire anyone, the teacher's union accused the Mayor and the Department of Education of blanketly denying many medical exemptions that have already been submitted by teachers. The Union expressed concern that this was a way to punish teachers and is calling for an investigation.

