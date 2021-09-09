One-third of NYC workers still unvaccinated: Report

Just 65% of city workers in New York City have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to recent data.

The number of vaccinated city workers is significantly below the number of adult New Yorkers who have received at least one dose, which currently stands at 78%, with 71% of the city's adult population currently fully vaccinated.

The data, compiled by Gothamist, shows that less than half of workers with the Department of Sanitation, the Department of Correction, and NYCHA have been vaccinated. Only 53% of the NYPD and 57% of the FDNY have been vaccinated as well.

The most vaccinated agency in the city is the Conflicts of Interest Board, which has had 92% of its members vaccinated.

In late July, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that all of the city's workers, including police, firefighters, and teachers must be vaccinated by September 13 or submit to weekly coronavirus tests.

"This is about our recovery. This is about what we need to do to bring back New York City," de Blasio said. "If someone is unvaccinated, unfortunately, they pose a threat to themselves but they also have a greater chance of spreading the disease."

However, de Blasio's announcement has met pushback from some unions.

"The position of the UFA has always been pro-vaccine but we stand firm that a non-FDA-approved vaccination is a personal choice," UFA President Andrew Ansbros said. "We still stand against any mandates to vaccinate New York City firefighters against their wills."

