Murder live on Facebook, Singer robbed after NYC concert, arrest in murder of Queens mother: This week

A woman was brutally murdered live on social media, a musician was hospitalized after a NYC attack, the ex-lover-handyman of a Queens woman was arrested in her murder, and an elementary Satan club were among the top stories that interested you the most in the past week.

Earl Lee Johnson Jr. (Baton Rouge Police Department)

1. Police in Louisiana were investigating a horrific murder that was streamed live on Facebook. Baton Rouge Police say that Janice David, 34, was choked, beaten, and stabbed in what police called a "very gruesome, very evil act."

Earl Lee Johnson Jr. allegedly had tied David’s hands to the car steering wheel with jumper cables before stabbing her

Tom Grennan attends The BRIT Awards 2022 in London, England, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

2. British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan was attacked and robbed in New York City after performing a concert, according to his management. Grennan, 26, was being treated at an undisclosed hospital for a ruptured ear, torn eardrum, and a problem with his jaw, which was previously fractured,

(FOX 5 NY Composite Image)

3. David, Bonola, 44, of Queens was arrested for the murder of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police say the killing came after the pair, who had been romantically involved, had an argument in her home. Police said he made "incriminating statements" when detectives interviewed him late Wednesday night.

The Queens mother of two was stabbed to death and then stuffed inside a duffel bag and dumped a few blocks from her Forest Hills home.

4. Have you noticed that you constantly seem to get headaches or migraines? Well, you’re not alone. Scientists say more than half the entire global population is suffering from some form of headache disorder.

According to a study published in the Journal of Headache and Pain on April 12, Researchers found that most adults ages 20 to 65, including some children as young as 5-years-old, reported a headache disorder including migraines, tension headaches, sinus and other complications.

5. A Pennsylvania school board has rejected an after-school Satan Club for an elementary school. Northern Elementary School in York, considered the introduction of the Satan Club at Tuesday night’s meeting. The club, which was proposed and pushed by a parent at the school, was initially rejected by the principal. However, the club was up for a probationary vote at the school board.

