Expand / Collapse search

Woman's dismembered body found in duffel bag in Queens

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Queens
FOX 5 NY
article

NYPD officers investigate after a woman's body was found inside a suitcase in Queens on Saturday morning.

NEW YORK - A woman's body was found inside a bloody duffel bag in Forest Park Saturday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made on Metropolitan Avenue near Jackie Robinson Parkway.

According to the NYPD, a blood trail from the bag led them to a house on Juno Street in Forest Hills Garden.

So far, no other details about the woman or what caused her death have been released. An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters