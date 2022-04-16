Woman's dismembered body found in duffel bag in Queens
article
NEW YORK - A woman's body was found inside a bloody duffel bag in Forest Park Saturday morning.
The gruesome discovery was made on Metropolitan Avenue near Jackie Robinson Parkway.
According to the NYPD, a blood trail from the bag led them to a house on Juno Street in Forest Hills Garden.
So far, no other details about the woman or what caused her death have been released. An investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters