Woman's dismembered body found in duffel bag in Queens

article

A woman's body was found inside a bloody duffel bag in Forest Park Saturday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made on Metropolitan Avenue near Jackie Robinson Parkway.

According to the NYPD, a blood trail from the bag led them to a house on Juno Street in Forest Hills Garden.

So far, no other details about the woman or what caused her death have been released. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement