Who is David Bonola? Suspect in Orsolya Gaal murder case arrested

David, Bonola, 44, of Queens was arrested for the murder of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal.

The Queens mother of two was stabbed to death over the weekend and then stuffed inside a duffel bag and dumped a few blocks from her Forest Hills home.

She was stabbed nearly 60 times inside home with her son in a bedroom upstairs. A trail of blood marked the path her body was taken.

A doorbell camera caught dragging a duffel bag down the street around 4:30 a.m. Gaal's body was believed to be inside the bag. A person walking their dog found the bag a few hours later.

Bonola is charged with murder, criminal tampering, and criminal possession of a weapon. He was arrested at about 12:51 a..m at the 112th precinct.

The Post reported that Bonola was the family's handyman and had access to a hidden key to the family's million-dollar home. There was no sign of forced entry.

Police did not confirm that information.

Police planned to hold a news conference later in the morning to release more details on the case. FOX5NY.com will stream the news conference live as it happens.