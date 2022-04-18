Queens woman found in duffel bag stabbed dozens of times

The NYPD continues to investigate the gruesome murder of a Queens mother who was found stabbed to death and dumped on the side of the road inside a duffel bag early Saturday morning.

The medical examiner's office said Orsolya Gaal, 51, died of "sharp-force injuries" to her neck and ruled her death a homicide.

The New York Post reported that Gaal was stabbed more than 60 times.

Responding to a 911 call, police officers found her body inside a bloody bag on Metropolitan Avenue near the Jackie Robinson Parkway at about 8 a.m. Saturday. A trail of blood led detectives back to her family's home a few blocks away on Juno Street in Forest Hills.

Police questioned Gaal's 13-year-old son but later released him without charges.

Neighbors said her husband Howard Klein and their older son were out of town over the weekend visiting colleges.

Police were still at the family's million-dollar home on Monday morning. Officers were seen carrying out boxes and bags.

"She was a lovely lady, always very attentive to her family, her kids. Just an amazing person," neighbor Theodora Grafas told reporters. "She was really just wonderful."