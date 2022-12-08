MTA subway station agents will work outside booths in 2023

MTA agents staying inside their booths in the subway will soon be a thing of the past.

MTA officials announced Thursday that beginning in 2023, the 2,000+ employees still working in token booths will be reassigned.

Instead, agents will be out and about, roaming subway stations so they can directly assist customers.

Agents will be available to help people with fare machines and to offer directions.

Officials say the workers will also report any quality of life issues, with the goal of maintaining a safe and clean environment.

The New York City Subway system has been slowly moving away from staffing token booths since adopting the MetroCard, and now, OMNY, the digital fare payment system.